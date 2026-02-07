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Why subscribe?

Those who defend the system of professional politicians and special interests have all the money and power. All We the People have is each other. Strike a small blow against our corrupted political system by subscribing (it will always be free).

Join a community determined to end systemic political dysfunction by abolishing polititial careerism. Together we can realize genuine representative democracy.

Note: Pledges and paid subscriptions are welcome and appreciated! I will use funds donated here to support Citizens Rising (501c4).

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Realistically Reimagining Democratic Government Without Professional Politicians

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