Why subscribe?

Those who defend the system of professional politicians and special interests have all the money and power. All We the People have is each other. Strike a small blow against our corrupted political system by subscribing (it will always be free).



Join a community determined to end systemic political dysfunction by abolishing polititial careerism. Together we can realize genuine representative democracy.



Note: Pledges and paid subscriptions are welcome and appreciated! I will use funds donated here to support Citizens Rising (501c4).