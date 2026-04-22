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How to Eliminate Politics as a Profession
Citizens Rising #9: A Realistic Strategy to Make the Career Politician Disappear
Apr 22
•
Stephen Erickson
10
4
4
The President, War Powers and Congressional Surrender
Citizens Rising #8: A US Congress of Professional Politicians Leads Inevitably to Executive Overreach
Apr 15
•
Stephen Erickson
1
An Old Political Concept Can Fix the US Senate
Citizens Rising #7: Indirect Election and How We Can Still Have Small Representative Bodies Without Professional Politicians
Apr 8
•
Stephen Erickson
1
1
1
Crowdsourced Representative Democracy: How it Would Work in Practice
Citizens Rising #6: What Genuine Popular Oversight of Government Could Look Like
Apr 1
•
Stephen Erickson
1
March 2026
The Crowd: Far More Intelligent than Politicians
Citizens Rising #5: From Ancient Athens to Linux, Masses of People Make the Best Decisions and Create Amazing Things
Mar 25
•
Stephen Erickson
3
The Simple Idea That Will Fix What's Gone Wrong in American Politics
Citizens Rising #4: Reduce and Multiply Electoral Districts Everywhere
Mar 18
•
Stephen Erickson
3
5
Government by Sociopaths?
Citizens Rising #3: Our Political System Encourages Leadership by Malevolent Personality Types and the Acculturation of Toxic Values in Governing Bodies
Mar 11
•
Stephen Erickson
3
2
Catastrophically Bad Government
Citizens Rising #2: A Time for Soul Searching About Our Political System
Mar 4
•
Stephen Erickson
1
1
February 2026
Information-Age Representative Democracy: Both Conservative and Progressive
Citizens Rising #1: Historical Foundations
Feb 25
•
Stephen Erickson
3
1
1
My Journey Through the Universe of American Political Reform
A Big Job Awaits, but it Must Be Done
Feb 17
•
Stephen Erickson
5
1
2
It's Time to Abolish the Professional Politician
The Case for Massively Expanded Information-Age Representative Democracy
Feb 11
•
Stephen Erickson
2
Citizens Rising
Abolish the Career Politician
Feb 7
•
Stephen Erickson
1
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