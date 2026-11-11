The collapsing faith in America’s most important public institutions—government, journalism, and higher education/science—constitutes an existential crisis for our republic and the traditional liberal values that have historically made our society successful.



There’s little evidence that our failing institutions are capable of self-correction. Quite the opposite, the crisis is deepening.



Reversing course to restore the integrity of our institutions should begin with a Convention of the People.

Nothing gets accomplished with many atomized individuals each pulling in different directions. We must gather our forces and make plans together.

If the people will lead, then the leaders must follow.



The historic model most appropriate to the present moment is that of the first progressives of the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, who over the course of many years gathered in meetings all around the country to address the full range of public challenges they faced in their time.



The parallels are uncanny. Consider the words of Teddy Roosevelt in 1911:

In this country at the moment our chief concern must be to deprive the special interests of the power to which they are not entitled and which they use for the corruption of our institutions and to our economic and social undoing.

Students of history know that one could be a progressive Republican or a progressive Democrat. “Progressive” back then did not necessarily mean left-leaning politics. The progressives were for ending political corruption, a clean environment, efficient government and public safety. They did not agree on everything, and their solutions were not always appropriate or successful. But the spirit and organization of their movement is worthy of emulation. Politically, the progressives were exceptionally effective.



The institutions that today require fundamental reform are entrenched and powerful. Only a large and powerful popular movement can reform them.



Furthermore, the institutions that require reformation are inextricably connected. Higher education and science, journalism, and representative government are interdependent parts of the system through which a democratic society discovers facts, informs its citizens, and makes collective decisions. These institutions fail or succeed together.



Not every crisis is captured in public opinion polling. Science, in particular, has a reliability problem. For several decades, the results of an alarming number of scientific experiments cannot be reproduced. Possibly science has just become sloppy, but more likely it is often corrupted by interests or ideology.



For example, editors at the world’s most prestigious medical journals have been trying to warn us for decades that their publications are being manipulated by pharmaceutical interests. Richard Smith, former editor of the British Medical Journal (BMJ), went so far as to publish an essay titled “Medical Journals Are an Extension of the Marketing Arm of Pharmaceutical Companies.” Marcia Angell, former editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine, has warned that financial conflicts of interest have made much published clinical research difficult to trust. Fiona Godlee, another former BMJ editor, acknowledged before the British Parliament that the characterization of medical journals as a marketing arm of the pharmaceutical industry was substantially true.



The public would be much more focused on such potentially dangerous corruption if we had responsible journalism, but we don’t, which brings us back to the interconnectedness of the crisis we face across multiple institutions.

The Convention should welcome all civic-minded traditional liberals and conservatives to participate, with all kinds of constructive ideas. Everyone has something to contribute.

The animating spirit of the Convention should embrace three essential values.

First, it should be citizen-centered. It is the interests of the people that have been neglected. The goal is a more responsible leadership class, operating through healthy institutions, capable of serving the people and the common good of the nation as a whole. Though it is the role of institutions to lead, the people themselves must be the final arbiters in a democratic society.



Here is where we can begin to use the Internet for genuinely constructive purposes. Everyday citizens can have the opportunity to weigh in, vote on, or contribute to, a wide variety of proposals created by balanced groups of experts. The Convention should ultimately be what our political system is not: bottom-up. Although human contact with one another is crucial in order to form important bonds between people, the Convention can also become significantly virtual and perpetual until problems are solved.



Second, the Convention will stand firmly for intellectual rigor: No more straw men and no more bullying of dissenters. The best arguments for or against any conclusions, findings or policies must confront each other. We need science and media that embrace disagreement as welcome and wholesome rather than inconvenient, threatening or dangerous. In the spirit of discovery, we require clashing ideas discussed civilly and broadcast widely.



Last but not least, the third animating spirit of the Convention should be love: love for each other, love for country, and love for the Western civilization, from which our most sacred values originate. Let us again model graciousness in public discourse and kindness toward even those with whom we disagree the most.

Likewise, the Convention of the People should move forward guided by three tactical objectives:

Non-partisanship. It can’t be stressed enough. Self-serving partisan interests must not be allowed to divide us. Polarization is their game. Unity—sometimes with respectful disagreement—will be ours. Open-ended and mission-driven. We must do that which is necessary regardless of time and expense. Bottom-up decision-making structures. The Convention should model the popular control we want to see in government. Giving people real power within the movement will make the movement powerful.

The approach is designed to address the flaws in almost every reform effort over the last fifty years: partisanship and bias, narrow pre-set agendas, corruption by money, and control by handfuls of organizers and funders.

If we believe the people should be overseeing government, then the people should create and approve the necessary structural solutions.

We must have faith that some of the absurd amounts of money spent on partisan political campaigns will be invested in our far more idealistic Convention of the People, even when funders don’t get to call the shots.

Possibly another challenge is short-term thinking. We have become an impatient people. Too often, immediate gratification is demanded at the expense of wisdom. Deliberateness is a virtue we need to revisit.

A Convention to address such massive subjects as failing democracy, media, science and higher Education might seem absurdly ambitious, but the point of the Convention is not to immediately develop policy solutions; rather, it would be to create a movement and environment from which those solutions can emerge. The purpose is to organize credible citizens to step into the leadership void, to plan and to organize.

The goal of the initial gathering is to create in-person bonds between organizers. Sometimes there is no substitute for being in the room together.

From there, we would begin to create working groups and develop best organizational practices. A powerful movement requires a thoughtful and strong foundation.

An immediate objective of this first in-person Convention is also action. Everyone should depart it with something to do.



The question should be regularly asked: How can we empower convention members and supporters to help and to lead?

The Convention should multiply itself until it becomes a sustained movement. It should become a benevolent organic creature that can take on a life of its own to grow and thrive.

A Convention of the People can be the time and place where we begin to renew all that is good about our nation and its citizens. It can transcend the United States and save Western civilization.

Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. — Frederick Douglass

If you agree, please follow, share and subscribe. It’s time for action.

(Next in this series: Crowdsourcing Our Convention)



(See the first in this series, “What to Do When the Leaders Are the Problem”)



(Read about Stephen Erickson’s journey)

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