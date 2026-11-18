I know as well as anyone why efforts to fix political systems fail.

I know because I have lived it.

Going back decades, I have interacted with the leadership of every significant political reform organization in the United States.



Again and again, I have watched them fail to fix our broken political system. Progress since the 1990s has been essentially non-existent.

Reform organizations fail because they are controlled by 1) partisan interests or partisan bias 2) money 3) the ego and narrow vision of the organization’s founder and his small group of financial backers, or most often 4) some combination of these.



If we are going to fix our broken institutions, then we must do exactly the opposite of all the above.



That means getting in the room together—in person where we can look each other in the eyes and shake hands—to deliberately design the architecture for a powerful institutional reform movement.



That movement should be based on three truths when it comes to organizing ourselves:



First, partisanship is toxic when it infects our most important institutions.



We must build a genuinely balanced nonpartisan movement.



The overwhelming majority of Americans want truly representative government and intellectual rigor in media, higher education and science.



Even when it comes to complex and controversial issues, like healthcare, immigration, trade, entitlement reform, foreign policy and financial regulation, sensible common ground likely exists and is waiting to be discovered by citizens and citizen-experts who would find meaningful problem-solving to be rewarding.



The problem has been that selfish interests keep us not only divided but—tragically and malevolently— at each other’s throats.



Our Convention of the People must organize itself so that every political tendency within our liberal traditions gets seats at the table. Everyone from libertarians to those who admire Nordic social democracy are welcome.



At the same time, Marxists, racists, antisemites and those who are confused about who the good guys were in World War II, can stay home. Haters who want to burn everything down are not welcome.



We will be builders who will embrace all that is good about the United States, its historic values and its people.



Our movement will be for citizens who choose love and true public service.



Second, funders must not be allowed any extra influence over our organization and processes. We must design our model organization and then solicit contributions to support that model.



Third, and here is the most radical truth: we should create an organizational structure that empowers limitless numbers of citizens to lead, collaborate and participate, consistent with non-partisanship and intellectual rigor.



Imagine a citizens’ movement for institutional reform that harnesses the power of the Internet for constructive purposes. It’s been done before and it’s happening all the time in more prosaic areas.



The Linux operating system, which is every bit as formidable as Microsoft Windows, began as a project by a single programmer and grew into a worldwide collaboration involving thousands of developers, some volunteers and others paid by competing technology companies. Today, Linux powers much of the Internet and is one of the most successful software projects in history. Its source code is freely available, and no single corporation controls it. Linux demonstrates what people of diverse interests can accomplish when they work together on a common goal.



During the worst of COVID-19, dedicated doctors formed the Frontline Covid Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), which networked dissenting physicians all over the world to develop effective and low-cost Covid treatments. At the same time, they endured what can best be described as government repression and censorship. It was pure public service at sometimes heroic costs.



Every day, consumers all over the planet consult online reviews by Google and Yelp, which has caused a revolution in consumer information and product quality. A simple review is a small donation in a gigantic system of consumer cooperation.



These are all examples of spontaneous—or nearly spontaneous—public collaboration and voluntary public service. Now it’s time to apply the same systems to institutional reform, public policy creation and popular movement building.



Imagine if our Convention of the People was itself a permanent institution dedicated to empowering citizens—various experts and everyday folks alike—to create solutions to institutional corruption and public policy challenges. Like the above examples, we could use the Web to crowdsource effective solutions.



The Convention of the People, where we would initially gather in person to design and launch our organization, could become an online platform with built-in structures that encourage collaboration, financial support for specific projects, balanced points of view and criticism.



We would not only crowdsource the solutions. We’d also harness those solutions into a powerful movement.

Some will want to push hard for solutions within the existing institutional structures, which is fine. Each project will succeed or not based on its own merit.



In my opinion, I think it wisest to stay focused on failing institutions, with the political system being the highest priority. As regular readers know, Citizens Rising is all about abolishing politics as a profession.



I passionately believe that ending political careerism and defeating the political class is the key to restoring true representative democracy, but I alone don’t get to decide. No one person does.



The point of the Convention is to gather citizens with diverse ideas who agree on the problems but maybe not the solutions.

No solution should be privileged, including the ones I have proposed here at Citizens Rising. Let the fullest range of ideas compete against each other.



Many solutions can be offered and pursued simultaneously. If we create a market for institutional reform ideas, the best ones will emerge if we can design a system that encourages public collaboration, review, approval and strategic implementation.



A flow chart might look something like this:

The challenge of the Convention’s leadership would be to create and maintain the structures to keep working groups non-partisan and intellectually rigorous.



And to encourage those working groups to grow and multiply.



It’s not as difficult as it may seem. Any time a faction within a working group claims that a project has become politicized or captured by an interest, it could trigger the addition of more perspectives to add balance. Broad audiences gathered across the web, expert and otherwise, could evaluate conclusions. Transparency will be essential. With enough rigorous discussion, the best solutions will emerge over time.



But none of it will ever happen the way things are now, with online commentators and activists obsessed about building their own brands and online audiences, or worse, constantly engaged in an ideological death match. Merely gaining audience and views accomplishes nothing that truly matters to the public well-being.

We must all get in a room together to structure an organization that can build a movement to restore health to our decaying institutions.



There are no leaders. There’s only us. So let us begin.



If you can help lead or organize a Convention of the People, reach out to me at Stephen@CitizensRising.org



(This essay is the third in a series calling for a Convention of the People. See also

What to Do When the Leaders Are the Problem: James Madison Saw This Coming and A Call for a Convention of the People: We Have Lost Confidence in the Institutions that Make Our Society Function



Learn about Stephen Erickson.



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