Citizens Rising

Citizens Rising

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron Greenstein's avatar
Ron Greenstein
21h

Good ideas, Stephen. I also have been pondering the what, why, and how to implement radical systemic and ATTITUDINAL changes to the organizing of our cooperative interactions and relationships. To briefly describe two changes: 1) for resolving problems (legislation) I favor wisdom councils, see: www.wisedemocracy.org

2) Elections are a waste of time, money, and energy. For necessary and practical administration (executive) [a lot less than we have now], I favor a selection process that gathers volunteers with adequate skills and attitudes for carrying out the role for a single term. Randomly selected.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Citizens Rising · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture