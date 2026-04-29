The United States is founded on self-evident truths. That our political system is failing is as self-evident as any.

Today we are at each other’s throats over politics, but there’s also a surprising and more hopeful truth. Americans of all political persuasions have collectively diagnosed the fundamental problem with our political system:

First, we agree that our professional politicians care more about power and their political careers than they do the broad and long-term interest of the people they are elected to serve.

Second, we understand that the system is inherently corrupt. Career politicians take campaign money from the same special interests they are supposed to regulate. With that money, raised in a way that looks very much like bribery or extortion, they then turn around and market themselves to their own constituents.

We all know what’s wrong with the system, but no one ever proposes a realistic way to fix it.

At Citizens Rising we are dedicated to the fundamental reform that most everyone wants but no one ever proposes: the abolition of politics as a profession.

At the same time, we can break the grip of special interests on our government.

The key will be a massive expansion of representative democracy, in which elected representatives, often connected on the Web, will serve part-time and keep their day jobs.

To make the case, I have published 9 essays which are summarized below. This “Citizens Rising” series is my 21st Century hat tip to The Federalists.

Citizens Rising #1 sets the historical foundation for the series. Massively expanded Information Age democratic representation, without professional politicians, would be consistent with both conservative and progressive political traditions. It’s a conservative idea because it addresses the problem that most concerned the Founding Fathers: the capture of government by special interests (or “factions” as James Madison called them). Massively expanding democratic representation for the Information Age is also a progressive idea, because it recognizes that political systems must evolve over time to address transformative developments in technology, the economy and population growth.

Citizens Rising #2 argues that the US government is not merely dysfunctional; it is catastrophically bad. Since the turn of the 21st Century, the United States has made—and is making—calamitous decisions, including the Iraq War, the policies surrounding Covid19, and the mounting national debt. The harm our government has been doing to its own people should prompt serious soul searching, leading to definitive action.

As a partial explanation for why our government is failing so badly, we should consider the sort of personality types our political system produces as “representatives.” Citizens Rising #3 suggests that the high barriers to entry in American elected offices select for leaders with unhealthy and abnormal personalities. Even those elected officials with more normal personalities become accultured into a political class with toxic values that would be unacceptable in almost any other context. We should want a political system that selects for the best people but ours selects for the worst.

Citizens Rising #4 tells the surprising story of the most fundamental cause of the American political system’s failure: the ever-increasing size of electoral districts. Elections that were supposed to be about reputations and relationships have become all about money and marketing due to the enormous size of 21st Century electoral districts. No normal citizen is prepared to raise and spend the $5 million necessary for a slim chance to win a seat in the US House of Representative. As a result, we get a US House full of self-serving unrepresentative “representatives.” If the problem is that electoral districts have grown too large, then the obvious solution is to make them small again. All electoral districts should be community-sized, so that elections are affordable and public-spirited citizens can easily serve in elected offices.

Reducing electoral districts so that they are walkable and can be won inexpensively with flyers, yard signs, and handshakes, would mean many thousands of elected representatives. Citizens Rising #5 illustrates how large masses of people usually make better decisions than small groups—even small groups of experts—and how masses of people always make the best decisions over time.

If the United States were to return to the representation ratio recommended by George Washington for the US House of Representative—one member per every 30,000 inhabitants—then the US House would have over 11,000 members. Citizens Rising #6 addresses one of the biggest questions: How would a system of small-district democratic representation, with such a large elected body, actually work? Would it not be “unwieldy?” The key is that all legislation is always produced in relatively small, specialized committees, no matter how big the elected assembly. Small committees make legislation, and large assemblies vote that legislation up or down. The model is, in fact, highly scalable and would provide unprecedented citizen oversight of government through the creation of many more legislative committees of normal citizens of diverse professional backgrounds.

The Founding Fathers, following classical theory, created an upper house—The US Senate—with characteristics intended to balance and complement the lower house. Citizens Rising #7 suggests adapting this classical wisdom for the Information Age. The lower house of the US Congress (and state legislatures) could be very large, decentralized, part-time, subject to direct election and not term-limited (the goal of citizen government already having been achieved). The upper house could be relatively small, appointed through indirect election, centralized at the Capitol, serve full time, and be strictly term-limited, perhaps to only one term.

Citizens Rising #8 is about the Presidency, which has been dangerously growing in power due do Congress’ abdication of authority. The proper role of the Chief Executive and means of appointment are explored.

Americans have grown so accustomed to political inertia and gridlock that the kinds of transformative changes suggested above may seem fanciful. Citizens Rising #9 argues to the contrary. There is, in fact, a realistic path forward to eliminate politics as a profession and massively expand representative democracy. The key is to use citizens’ initiative and referendum processes at the local and state levels first, in order to build a political culture of grassroots citizen representation, and work our way up to a Constitutional Convention, as permitted under Article V of the US Constitution. This longer essay is more than an argument; it is a battle plan.

I have been thinking about the necessity of political reform in the United States ever since suspending work on a doctorate in American History to serve as Resident Scholar at US Term Limits in 1994. Click on my name below if you would like to know more about my story.

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Stephen Erickson

Founder, Citizens Rising