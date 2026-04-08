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TJ O'Hara's avatar
TJ O'Hara
Apr 8

Thank you for another informative and thought-provoking article. The impact of the 17th Amendment is largely ignored. It was a classic example of solving a legitimate problem the wrong way. It didn't eliminate the corruption; it simply shifted it. The parties quickly learned to adapt. As a result, the Senate essentially became the House... with a longer term.

While the cost of campaigns has always been absurdly high, it began to spiral out of control in 2008. Citizens United was decided in 2010, and by 2012, we began to witness billion-dollar-plus presidential campaigns. Senate campaigns soared to an average of $10.5 million, and up to $65 million if tightly contested. House seats cost #1.7 million on average, and more than $10 million if tightly contested. Elections have become a thing of the past. We now run auctions, and the dysfunction of our government reflects it.

Thank you again for shining a light on the 17th Amendment. One can only hope that someday, we will address the problem.

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