Is America led by people with personality disorders?

It’s not an outrageous question.

Robert Hare created the gold standard rubric for clinical diagnosis of psychopathy during the last decades of the 20th Century. According to Hare, the most stunning traits of a psychopath are a complete lack of empathy and an absence of remorse after causing harm, often deliberately. Other traits include superficial charm, a grandiose sense of self-worth, pathological lying, cunning/manipulative behavior, little to no emotional depth, and failure to accept responsibility for actions.

One might sometimes recognize a few of these unhealthy and unhelpful characteristics in the occasional American politician, or in politicians, collectively.

Psychopathy and sociopathy are often used interchangeably. The former is more associated with self-control and the latter with impulsive behavior.

Like psychopathy/sociopathy, narcissism is also characterized by extreme selfishness and lack of empathy. Narcissists have inflated sense of self, crave admiration, are attention seeking and sensitive to criticism.

A third malevolent personality, Machiavellianism, is sometimes bundled with the other above disorders into what has been termed Dark Triad personalities. Machiavellians differ from psychopaths because they are seldom violent, from sociopaths because they are never impulsive and narcissists because they don’t crave the spotlight.

In The Narcissist You Know clinical psychologist Joseph Burgo warns, “Extreme Narcissists are not just vain and irritating . . . they’re dangerous.” Of the various types he describes, the “grandiose Narcissist” is probably the specific Narcissist personality type most likely to vie for elected office. “Grandiosity,” writes Burgo, “goes hand in hand with a sense of entitlement: I’m better than other people and not subject to the same rules that apply to them.”

We call elected officials “public servants” for a reason. It’s aspirational.

Most people with personality disorders make extremely poor public servants because they couldn’t care less about others and seek office primarily to serve themselves.

The percentage of people in society with psychopathic personalities was for a long time thought to be 1% but a more recent meta-analysis has reassessed the figure to be much higher, at 4.5%. Estimates indicate that 6.2% of people in the United States may be clinically narcissistic and another 4-8% are Machiavellians. Some people will have multiple of these personality disorders. Overall, 10-15% of the population score high on at least one Dark Triad personally set of traits, and 3-7% of the population are potentially pathological.

When we think about psychopaths, we may envision violent criminal behavior and indeed, 20% of all prison inmates have psychopathic disorders, which is significantly more than in the general population.

If 20% seems surprisingly low for convicted criminals, it’s because the relationship between Dark Triad personalities and law breaking or violence is not as close as one might imagine.

Harvard psychologist Martha Stout concludes, “brutal murders are not the likeliest result of consciencelessness; rather, the game is the thing.” Psychopaths are all about winning and dominating others. That can mean breaking the law if they can get away it or if the Dark Triad personality lacks sufficient self-control.

M.E. Thomas, in her autobiographical memoir, Confessions of a Sociopath, agrees. “Sociopaths are, without exception obsessed with power, playing and winning games, appeasing their boredom, and seeking pleasure.” Those in jail are not the winners. They are the losers of the game. The rest are among us.

Or maybe they are in Washington DC. One study showed that the nation’s capital ranks #1 among all fifty states when it comes to psychopathy per capita.

Since psychopaths, sociopaths, narcissists and Machiavellians are drawn to power like flies to manure, it’s likely they are over-represented among professional politicians. We can’t know for sure, since politicians aren’t lining up to take personality tests, but psychologist Brian Klass, in his book Corruptible, estimates that 10-12% of our elected officials might be clinically diagnosed with at least one of the three Dark Triad personality disorders

While it’s certainly preferable not to have any Dark Triad personalities in government, is it really a big problem if 10-12% of our political leaders are twisted narcissists or sociopathic maniacs?

Afterall, that’s a pretty small minority. Shouldn’t the majority of normal people serving in elected offices be able to overrule those with malevolent personalities? One might think so, but not so fast.

We need to consider the Milgram Experiments and what the results of these experiments suggest. In 1961, Yale Professor Stanley Milgram built a fake electrocution lab and in the middle of it he sat an actor, strapped to a chair, with fake electrodes attached to his body. Milgram recruited members of the public to participate in an experiment that would supposedly test “the effects of punishment on learning.” The participants were to be “the teachers” and the man in the chair, Milgram’s confederate, was “the learner.” But in fact, the “teacher” volunteers were the unknowing subjects of the experiment.

The experiment would be repeated many time, with various modifications. But here is the essence of it: The teacher was put in front of what he or she is told is a “shock generator.” Meanwhile, in another room within hearing distance or connected audibly via intercom, the supposed subject of the experiment sat, strapped to the chair, who again, was in fact an actor. The shock generator had switches marked from 15 to 450 volts. They were also labeled from “SLIGHT SHOCK” to “DANGER — SEVERE SHOCK.”

The teacher was asked to read out pairs of words that the learner was supposed to remember. Later, the teacher would read out the first word from each pair, and the learner would try to recall the second word. If the learner failed, the teacher was asked to pull a switch and administer an electric shock to the learner. Again, the learner was just playing along with the experiment. He was never actually shocked and it was really the behavior of the “teacher” that was being studied.

When the learner made his first mistake, the teacher was asked by Milgram to give the learner a shock, which at first was relatively mild. But as the mistakes piled up, Milgram asked the subject, the teacher, to give the learner increasingly higher voltage shocks.

At first, the teacher would hear a quiet grunt, when the shocks would have been mild. But as the voltage seemed to increase with each error the learner made, the learner strapped in the chair displayed increasing discomfort. By 285 volts the learner was screaming in pain.

The purpose of the experiment was to learn how much harm the subjects were willing to inflict on the learner before refusing to go further. Out of the first forty subjects, thirty-four continued to apply shocks even after the learner begged for the experiment to cease. Twenty-five, or 62.5% of the subjects, never refused to stop shocking the learner strapped in the chair, no matter how much he screamed or pleaded for the exercise to end.

In the end, Milgram concluded, “A substantial proportion of people do what they are told to do, irrespective of the content of the act, and without limitations of conscience, so long as they perceive that the command comes from legitimate authority.”

So what happens when Dark Triad personality types rise to the top of political power pyramids? Are mentally healthier elected officials able to resist them?

Probably not.

If in a lab everyday people can so easily be accultured to the point where they violate one our society’s most established ethical norms—that no innocent person should ever be tortured—then how much easier might it be for the culture of politics to justify lies, short-term political calculations, character assassinations, scapegoating and service to the selfish interests that fund campaigns?

Given what we know about human nature from the Milgram experiments, we might even discover a little sympathy for our politicians. In each case, the pressures which the forces of authority and conformity regularly apply on them to stay in line are so enormous that it’s an extraordinary act of principle when even one professional politician, once in a while, stands up to dissent as a matter of conscience.

Seen this way, we perceive an underlying problem with our political system. Systemic and psychological forces are selecting the wrong people as leaders while the occupation of the political profession acculturates them to a perverse set of values that are neither shared by those who elect them nor in the public interest.

The questions then are, how can we:

1) Reform our political system so that it will no longer promote the elevation of unhealthy personality types

and

2) Discourage the formation of toxic political-cultural environments found currently in Washington DC, at state capitals, and even in many local city halls?



As we will see, the answers lie in the de-professionalizing of politics, the de-financialization of elections and decentralization of representation.

Spoiler alert: it can all be accomplished with very small electoral districts.

(Next: Reduce and Multiply Electoral Districts Everywhere)



