The era of Donald Trump’s overbearing presence in American politics might soon end thanks to the historic rout of the Republicans in Congress last night. The Democrats will be firmly in control of both the US House and the US Senate.

The Democrats will gain at least twenty-five seats in the US House, with sixty-five races still undecided.



The Democrats have picked up seven seats in the US Senate, with two races yet to be called.



The two remaining Senate races undecided are in the Republican strongholds of Alaska and Mississippi, which tells you all you need to know about the depths of the Republicans’ devastating defeat.



The Republicans have lost Senate seats in Texas, the Carolinas, Kansas and Maine.



The election is a massacre for the Republican Party and a complete repudiation of Donald Trump.



The impeachment of President Trump should now be expected. If the Democrats were willing to impeach him after a phone call to Ukraine in his first term, impeaching him for starting the war with Iran will be a no-brainer. There will be no doubt be other charges as well.



Might Trump be convicted in the US Senate and removed from office?



It’s a high bar, since conviction requires two-thirds of the Senate. Eleven to thirteen Republicans (depending on the election’s final results) would have to defect to the Democrats to remove Trump.



But do Republicans really want to carry Trump’s baggage into the 2028 presidential race?



Might Trump—with little toleration for public humiliation and losing—resign?



Some wily Democratic politicians would probably prefer to keep Trump around for political reasons, to keep reminding the public that Trump is even more loathsome than they themselves are.



Impeaching and removing a president for starting a war without congressional consent—let alone a declaration of war—would be a wonderful precedent.



Similarly, impeaching but ultimately not convicting a president for single-handedly starting a war is a bad precedent. It would seem to invite the same thing to happen again.



The problem of extricating the United States from the situation in the Persian Gulf remains.



Iran won the election also, which is a truly terrible outcome, the blame for which can only be laid at the feet of President Trump for starting a war without the support of the American people.



You will hear Democratic politicians celebrating their massive victory, which is only natural. They will cheer the democratic process.



But don’t lose sight of how broken our political system is. The losses of GOP Senate seats in deep red states indicate a profound public repudiation of Donald Trump.



Nevertheless, at least 88% of all US House incumbents will be reelected, so difficult is it to remove a sitting member. The switching of party control in Congress is only possible because the population of the United States is so evenly divided between red and blue.



Incumbency remains entrenched and sending a normal person to Washington DC as anything but a tourist is still difficult to impossible.



Looking back, the improbable election and reelection of a man with the unsavory personality of Donald Trump can only be explained by an extreme public distaste for what the Democrats have been offering.



Have the Democrats reformed themselves for the better or have they doubled down on what made them so unpopular?



That the Democrats will overplay their hand seems as certain as Trump’s impeachment.



A good and reasonable American people yearn for a government that truly represents them. It won’t happen until we fix the system to permit normal citizens the possibility of controlling their own government.



(Learn how We the People can fix the system to end politics as a profession)





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