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Mike Spinney's avatar
Mike Spinney
16h

If the Democrats were smart they'd recognize that Trump is a lame duck and most of his supporters in Congress have softened on him, if not abandoned him. They'd see this as an opportunity to pursue the promises Trump made that won him the election in 2024 -- promises consistent with their traditional message: peace and prosperity. The coalition that helped carry Trump two years ago would shift and they would set themselves up to strengthen their position in 2028.

But they won't. The political whipsaw will continue at the expense of the citizenry.

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