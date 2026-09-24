(This is the 4th essay in a series on democracy in New York City. Part One is a sort of prelude about voter apathy, low turnout in NYC elections and Mayor Mamdani. Part Two illustrates the absurdly top-down political structure of NYC government. Part Three suggests what a truly democratic political system for NYC might look like).

New York City’s democracy is so relatively easy to restore that I am almost afraid to point it out, for fear that the powers that be in Albany will notice and suddenly change the rules.

Remarkably, New York state law permits the people of its cities—including New York City—to put an entire new city charter on the ballot for approval by the people, without the interference of politicians.



In most other American Cities, charters can be amended but not completely rewritten through citizens’ initiative. The ability of a people to amend a charter is a powerful tool, but New Yorkers have something better.

New York’s first progressive from over a century ago may have put too much power in too few hands, but they also created a citizens’ initiative process. It was as if they humbly realized that they could be wrong in centralizing government authority, so at the same time they situated ultimate power in hands of the people, themselves, and gave the people a tool for wielding that power.

The usual way for city charters to be amended or rewritten (though completely rewriting a city charter is extremely rare) is through a city-council-appointed commission. Since these commissioners are handpicked by politicians, the public should never expect real change this way.



As a New Yorker would say, “Fuhgeddaboudit!”



But in New York City, the people can re-democratize their city themselves with relative ease, and that’s exactly what they should do.



To put a new city charter on the ballot for popular ratification, all the people need to do is collect 45,000 signatures (30,000 at first and 15,000 later after the City Council rejects their proposal, which it surely will).



In other parts of the country, citizens’ initiative requirements are outrageously onerous. Political jurisdictions with similar or smaller populations than NYC can require hundreds of thousands of signatures.

To collect such large numbers of signatures requires the hiring of professional signature gatherers, which makes yet another process— that is supposed to be about democracy —instead about money.

If it seems like these systems are rigged to favor cabals of professional politicians, it’s because they are.

But New York’s citizen initiative process is fairer. And therein lies the opportunity. Here is how the process for New York City compares to other jurisdictions:

In the right-hand column, it’s clear that citizen petition drives in New York are unusually cost effective.

But how does a people write a new city charter?

One reason that charters are typically reformed by government-appointed commissions is due to legitimacy questions.

Who has the authority to rewrite a city charter? What gives that authority legitimacy?

A private group could fund a deliberative democracy project in New York City that could use a jury-like mechanism to rewrite the city charter and then put it on the ballot. There’s a real risk, though, that the process would fail, because similar projects around the world have been problematic (See my essay on different forms of democracy, which includes a section on deliberative democracy).

Rather, I believe that the people of New York could pass a new charter that incorporates only two essential features, with the remainder of the charter’s reform to take place after the removal of the city’s political establishment. In this way, a new charter could be largely self-generating.



The two essential reforms would be that 1) no political district in the city shall contain more than 10,000 residents and 2) political power in NYC is to be devolved to boroughs to the degree that it makes sense to do so (Details and the justification for doing so can be found in Part 3 of this series).

At the current city population, 881 part-time citizens councilors would represent the boroughs, and they in turn would elect a 51-member central council. The two bodies would then 1) negotiate a division of power between the boroughs and the city’s central government and 2) propose other charter amendments to reform the mayor’s office, community boards, etc.



In other words, the people of New York could pass a simple charter that gets professional politicians and money largely out of the process, but after that, allows the people to flesh out the charter’s other provisions after due deliberation.



With the help of AI, I have drafted such a charter below. In writing it, I found the need to include a few other mechanisms and principles, which admittedly, makes the charter less simple than I initially hoped.

The charter provides a mechanism for the devolution of some degree of power and resources to the boroughs during a transition period and beyond.

Note that European cities, particularly Germanic ones, utilize subsidiarity or what we might call “federalism.” Each borough of Berlin, for example, has its own mayor. The tenancy, however, has been for power to migrate to the center. I believe this charter will resist that tenancy by maintaining small electoral borough districts as the building blocks of the whole system.

Out of concern that a more borough-focused charter might disadvantage the less wealthy boroughs, I have added language safeguarding against such a possibility.

The charter also includes provisions for the election of council leaders, including a secret ballot and term limits.

Since trust in election processes is lower than is healthy for a democracy, I added an elections oversight mechanism.

The charter deliberately leaves the people’s representatives to propose amendments to the charter that would reform many aspects of New York City government, particularly the mayor’s office.



Again, the key is to push the city’s political establishment out of the way and put everyday New Yorkers in charge. From there, the people of New York City could write the remainder of the charter through their borough assemblies.



Please comment and make suggestions. Share, especially with people who live in New York City! What do you think?

A PROPOSED CHARTER FOR DEMOCRATIC GOVERNMENT OF THE CITY OF NEW YORK

PREAMBLE

All governmental authority in the City of New York derives from its people.

This Charter has three principal purposes:

First, to eliminate politics as a profession and empower everyday citizens to serve in government.

Second, to decentralize governmental authority and resources where doing so will bring government closer to the people and improve its effectiveness and accountability.

Third, to reduce corruption and the influence of money in politics.

Citizen Government

Representative government should permit citizens from every neighborhood, occupation, income level, and walk of life to serve in government and directly represent their fellow citizens.

When political office becomes a career and means of livelihood and advancement, officeholders acquire personal incentives to retain office, advance their careers, raise money, and satisfy those capable of supporting them.

Government should instead be founded upon citizen service, drawing upon people who live and work among those they represent and bringing into representative government the broadest possible range of human experience, professional expertise, accomplishment, and judgment.

Large and broadly representative elected bodies enable government to tap into the collective wisdom of the people.

Government Closer to the People

This Charter establishes a substantially greater role for New York City’s five boroughs. Governmental authority, responsibilities, and resources that can appropriately be exercised at the borough level shall be devolved from the central City government to borough government.

New York shall nevertheless remain one unified City, in government, civic identity, common purpose, and spirit.

This Charter therefore embraces the principle of subsidiarity: public responsibilities should be exercised at the level of government closest to the people that can perform them effectively, while responsibilities requiring citywide coordination, uniformity, resources, or action should remain with the government of the City as a whole.

Money and Corruption

Small representative districts make campaigns possible on a human scale, allowing candidates to communicate directly with the citizens they seek to represent and reducing their dependence upon large campaign contributions, wealthy donors, political organizations, and special interests.

By keeping electoral districts small enough, the role of money in elections becomes negligible, thus not only empowering true would-be public servants of modest means to serve in government but also disempowering the selfish interests that often fund political campaigns.

The people of New York therefore establish the following system of government.

ARTICLE I — THE STRUCTURE OF REPRESENTATIVE GOVERNMENT

Section 1. One City, Five Boroughs

New York shall remain one unified City consisting of the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island.

The representative government established by this Charter shall consist principally of five Borough Councils, the New York City Boroughs Common Council, and a 51-member Central Council.

Section 2. Borough Councils

The people of each borough shall elect a large Borough Council from small, single-member districts containing approximately 10,000 residents each.

Borough Council members shall ordinarily serve part-time, enabling everyday citizens to serve in government without making politics their profession.

The Borough Councils shall govern those matters assigned to borough government.

Section 3. Boroughs Common Council

The entire combined membership of the five Borough Councils shall constitute the New York City Boroughs Common Council.

The Common Council shall not ordinarily conduct the continuing business of citywide government. It shall act collectively only upon those fundamental matters expressly assigned to it by this Charter, principally the approval of the City budget, major transfers of authority between the City and the boroughs, proposed amendments to the City Charter, and oversight of City elections.

Section 4. Central Council

The Borough Councils shall select 51 of their elected members, allocated among the boroughs substantially according to population, to serve full-time on the Central Council.

The Central Council shall conduct the ordinary and continuing legislative business of the City as a whole.

Its members shall be term-limited.

Section 5. Division of Authority

These institutions are intended to create a division of authority and labor rather than a conventional bicameral legislature.

Borough matters shall ordinarily be governed by the Borough Councils.

Ordinary shared citywide matters shall be governed by the Central Council.

Only those matters expressly reserved by this Charter shall require action by the Boroughs Common Council or by both the Boroughs Common Council and Central Council.

Governmental authority and resources shall be assigned as close to the people as is consistent with effective government and the interests of the City as a whole.

ARTICLE II — BOROUGH COUNCILS

Section 1. Establishment and Representation

There shall be an elected Borough Council for each of the five boroughs.

Each Borough Council shall consist of approximately one member for every 10,000 residents of the borough.

Borough Council districts shall be single-member districts containing substantially equal populations and shall comply with the Constitution and laws of the United States and the State of New York.

Following each federal decennial census, district boundaries and, as necessary, the number of districts shall be adjusted to preserve substantially equal representation.

Section 2. Election

Each Borough Council member shall be elected directly by the voters residing within that member’s district.

Section 3. Ballot Access

Any qualified resident of a Borough Council district shall be entitled to appear as a candidate for Borough Council upon submitting a petition signed by at least 50 registered voters residing within that district.

No additional ballot-access requirement shall impose an unreasonable financial or procedural burden upon citizen candidates.

Section 4. Citizen Service

Membership on a Borough Council shall ordinarily constitute part-time public service.

The office is intended to permit citizens engaged in occupations, professions, businesses, family responsibilities, and other pursuits to serve in government without making politics their profession.

Section 5. Terms and Active Service

Members of the Borough Councils shall serve terms of either two or four years, as determined by the Boroughs Common Council.

The Boroughs Common Council shall provide by law for the removal and replacement of members who fail to perform the duties of their office.

ARTICLE III — BOROUGH COUNCIL LEADERSHIP

Section 1. President and Executive Board

Each Borough Council shall elect from among its members a President and Executive Board.

The President and such members of the Executive Board as the Borough Council designates shall serve on a full-time basis and receive appropriate compensation.

Section 2. Secret-Ballot Leadership Elections

The President and Executive Board shall be elected by secret ballot.

No record shall disclose how an individual Council member voted in an internal leadership election.

Votes on legislation, budgets, expenditures, governmental policy, and other exercises of governmental power shall be public and recorded.

Section 3. Leadership Term Limits

Each Borough Council shall establish a cumulative term limit of six, eight, or ten years for its President and such other full-time leadership offices as it determines appropriate.

A temporary departure from office shall not restart the period of permitted service.

ARTICLE IV — THE NEW YORK CITY BOROUGHS COMMON COUNCIL

Section 1. Establishment and Legislative Authority

The entire combined membership of the five Borough Councils shall constitute the New York City Boroughs Common Council.

Every elected member of a Borough Council shall be a member of the Boroughs Common Council.

The Boroughs Common Council shall constitute a directly elected legislative body of the City of New York within the meaning of the Constitution and laws of the State of New York.

The Central Council established by this Charter shall constitute a second legislative body of the City, possessing the citywide legislative jurisdiction assigned to it by this Charter.

Section 2. Composition and Voting

Each member of the Boroughs Common Council shall possess one vote.

No borough shall possess a separate veto or additional voting weight by reason of its status as a borough.

Section 3. Division of Legislative Authority

The Boroughs Common Council and Central Council shall not constitute two chambers of a conventional bicameral legislature.

Except where this Charter expressly requires action by both bodies, their respective powers shall constitute a division of legislative authority and responsibility rather than concurrent jurisdiction over the same matters.

Borough matters shall be governed by the respective Borough Councils. The Central Council shall conduct the ordinary and continuing legislative business of the City as a whole. The Boroughs Common Council shall exercise those citywide powers expressly reserved to it by this Charter or necessarily required by applicable law.

No action of the Central Council shall require approval by the Boroughs Common Council except where this Charter expressly so provides.

Section 4. Reserved Powers

The powers reserved to the Boroughs Common Council shall include:

(a) approval of the annual expense and capital budgets of the City;

(b) approval of transfers of governmental functions or responsibilities between the central City government and borough governments;

(c) establishment of the compensation of members of the Central Council;

(d) establishment of the cumulative term limit applicable to members of the Central Council;

(e) determination of whether terms of office shall be two or four years;

(f) approval of amendments to this Charter proposed by the Central Council;

(g) independent proposal of amendments to this Charter; and

(h) such additional powers as are expressly assigned to it by this Charter or necessarily required by applicable law.

Except as expressly provided by this Charter, the Boroughs Common Council shall possess no authority over matters within the jurisdiction of the Central Council.

Section 5. Convening and Procedure

The Boroughs Common Council need not sit as a continuously convened legislative body.

It shall convene when action by its membership is required by this Charter or applicable law and shall establish its own rules and procedures consistent with this Charter and applicable law.

ARTICLE V — THE CENTRAL COUNCIL

Section 1. Establishment

There shall be a Central Council of the City of New York consisting of 51 members.

The Central Council shall serve as the full-time legislative body responsible for the ordinary and continuing government of shared citywide matters.

Section 2. Representation and Selection

The 51 seats shall be allocated among the five boroughs substantially in proportion to their respective populations and periodically adjusted as necessary to maintain substantially equal representation.

Each Borough Council shall elect from among its membership the number of Central Council members allocated to that borough.

Such elections shall be conducted by secret ballot.

Section 3. Citywide Legislative Jurisdiction

Except for powers assigned to the Borough Councils or expressly reserved to the Boroughs Common Council by this Charter, the Central Council shall possess jurisdiction over the ordinary legislative affairs of the City as a whole.

Within that jurisdiction, the Central Council shall have authority to initiate, consider, and adopt citywide laws and ordinances; authorize appropriations and expenditures; conduct oversight and investigations; establish citywide governmental policy; organize and regulate City agencies and functions; and exercise such other citywide legislative authority as is provided by this Charter or applicable law.

Except where this Charter expressly provides otherwise, the Central Council shall possess exclusive jurisdiction over ordinary citywide legislative matters.

Section 4. Vacancies

A Borough Council member selected for the Central Council shall relinquish that member’s Borough Council seat.

A vacancy on the Central Council shall be filled by special election in the borough from which the member was selected, in the manner provided by law.

Section 5. Full-Time Service and Compensation

Membership on the Central Council shall constitute full-time public service.

The compensation of all members of the Central Council shall be established by a majority vote of the entire membership of the Boroughs Common Council.

Section 6. Leadership

The Central Council shall elect from among its members a President and Executive Board by secret ballot.

No record shall disclose how an individual member voted in an internal leadership election.

Votes on legislation, budgets, expenditures, governmental policy, and other exercises of governmental power shall be public and recorded.

Section 7. Terms and Term Limits

Members of the Central Council shall serve terms of either two or four years, as determined by the Boroughs Common Council.

All members of the Central Council shall be subject to a cumulative term limit of six, eight, or ten years, as established by a majority vote of the entire membership of the Boroughs Common Council.

A temporary departure from the Central Council shall not restart the period of permitted service.

The Boroughs Common Council shall provide by law for the removal and replacement of members who fail to perform the duties of their office.

ARTICLE VI — BUDGETARY AUTHORITY

Section 1. Approval of the City Budget

No annual expense budget or capital budget of the City of New York shall take effect unless approved by:

(a) a majority of the entire membership of the Central Council; and

(b) a majority of the entire membership of the Boroughs Common Council.

Approval of an annual budget by the Boroughs Common Council shall not require subsequent Common Council approval of individual appropriations or expenditures made pursuant to that budget except where this Charter expressly provides otherwise.

Section 2. Continuity of Government

The City shall provide by law for the continued operation of essential public services and fulfillment of its legal obligations if a new annual budget has not taken effect by the beginning of a fiscal year.

ARTICLE VII — DEVELOPMENT OF BOROUGH AND CITY GOVERNMENT

Section 1. Continuity

Adoption of this Charter shall not itself transfer existing agencies, employees, assets, revenues, contracts, programs, or administrative responsibilities from the central City government to borough government.

Existing governmental operations shall continue except where expressly modified by this Charter or subsequently changed pursuant to it.

Section 2. Examination and Devolution of Governmental Functions

A principal initial responsibility of the Borough Councils and Central Council shall be to examine the functions of City government and determine how governmental authority, responsibilities, and resources should be distributed between the central City government and the borough governments.

Joint committees composed of members of the Borough Councils and Central Council shall conduct this work and recommend transfers, shared responsibilities, reorganizations, and other changes.

The Central Council shall coordinate this process and develop such legislation as may be necessary to implement its results.

Section 3. Approval of Transfers

A transfer of a governmental function or responsibility between the central City government and the borough governments shall require approval by the Central Council and by a majority of the entire membership of the Boroughs Common Council.

Section 4. Professional Support and Cooperation

The Borough Councils, Boroughs Common Council, Central Council, and their committees shall have access to sufficient professional, legal, financial, technical, administrative, and other staff support reasonably necessary to perform their responsibilities under this Charter.

All City agencies, officers, and employees shall cooperate with these bodies in the performance of their lawful duties and shall provide information, records, expertise, and reasonable professional and administrative assistance as required by law.

Particular provision shall be made for sufficient professional support during the transition and the examination, transfer, and reorganization of governmental functions between the City and the boroughs.

Section 5. Continuing Allocation of Authority

The allocation of governmental authority between the central City government and borough governments shall remain flexible.

Governmental responsibilities may be transferred, shared, reorganized, or returned to the central City government as experience demonstrates appropriate, subject to the requirements of this Charter.

ARTICLE VIII — SUBSIDIARITY

Governmental responsibility should ordinarily be exercised by borough government when it can be performed effectively at that level and local control would increase democratic accountability, responsiveness, or effectiveness.

A responsibility should ordinarily remain with or be assigned to the central City government when effective performance requires citywide coordination, uniform standards, common financing, economies of scale, or action affecting the City as a whole.

No governmental responsibility shall be transferred to a borough without provision for the financial, administrative, personnel, and other resources reasonably necessary for that borough to perform the responsibility effectively.

ARTICLE IX — FISCAL UNITY AND EQUALIZATION

Section 1. One Fiscal City

New York City shall remain a unified fiscal entity.

City taxes and revenues shall constitute revenues of the City as a whole unless altered pursuant to law.

No borough shall possess an exclusive claim to revenues merely because they were generated or collected within that borough.

Section 2. Fiscal Equalization

The City shall maintain a system of fiscal equalization among the boroughs sufficient to ensure that residents of every borough have substantially equitable access to essential public services.

In allocating resources among the boroughs, the City shall take account of population, fiscal capacity, public need, reasonable differences in the cost of providing services, and such additional factors as are reasonably necessary to achieve substantially equitable access to essential public services.

Section 3. Protection Against Fiscal Disparity

No borough shall, by reason of lesser fiscal capacity, receive funding so inadequate as to prevent it from providing essential public services at a level substantially comparable to that available elsewhere in the City.

Section 4. Equalization Methods

The methods of fiscal equalization shall be established by law and periodically reviewed.

No particular equalization formula or distribution of revenues shall be permanently established by this Charter.

Section 5. Judicial Enforcement

The requirements of this Article are mandatory and judicially enforceable.

Upon finding a substantial violation, a court of competent jurisdiction may order the City to remedy the violation while respecting the authority of the elected representatives of the people to determine the particular fiscal means by which compliance shall be achieved.

ARTICLE X — REFORM OF EXECUTIVE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Section 1. Review

The Borough Councils and Central Council shall undertake a comprehensive examination of those existing institutions of City government whose structure or responsibilities may warrant alteration in light of the representative government established by this Charter.

Such review shall include the office of Mayor and executive government, Community Boards, Borough Presidents, the Public Advocate, the Comptroller, and such other institutions as may be appropriate.

Existing executive institutions and powers shall continue unless and until lawfully altered pursuant to this Charter and applicable law.

Section 2. Amendment of the Charter

The Central Council may propose an amendment to this Charter by the affirmative vote of a majority of its entire membership.

No amendment proposed by the Central Council shall be adopted or submitted to the electors unless thereafter approved by a majority of the entire membership of the Boroughs Common Council.

The Boroughs Common Council may independently propose an amendment to this Charter by a majority of its entire membership without approval by the Central Council.

Any amendment shall thereafter be adopted or submitted to the electors in the manner required by the Constitution and laws of the State of New York.

Nothing in this section shall impair the right of the electors of the City to propose amendments to this Charter or a new Charter by petition as provided by State law.

ARTICLE XI — ELECTIONS COMMISSION

Section 1. Establishment and Independence

There shall be an Elections Commission consisting of 30 members selected at random from among the entire membership of the five Borough Councils.

Alternates shall be selected at random at the same time and in the same manner and shall fill vacancies or temporary absences as provided by law.

The Commission shall exercise its responsibilities independently of the Central Council, the Mayor, political parties, candidates, and City election officials.

Section 2. Purpose and Authority

The Elections Commission shall safeguard the fairness, accessibility, security, integrity, transparency, and accurate administration of elections within the City, including elections to the Borough Councils and citywide referenda.

The Commission may investigate election administration and conduct, obtain records and testimony, conduct public hearings, obtain independent professional assistance, audit City election-related expenditures and activities, and exercise such additional investigative authority as is permitted by law.

Section 3. Investigations and Findings

The Commission may commence an investigation upon the affirmative vote of a majority of its entire membership.

No official finding, approval, determination, or recommendation of the Commission shall be adopted without the affirmative vote of at least 24 of its 30 members.

Official findings shall be made public together with the evidence and reasoning upon which they are based except where disclosure is prohibited by law.

Section 4. Election Funding and Procurement

To the fullest extent permitted by law, no City appropriation principally for election administration, and no major City procurement principally concerning election equipment or administration, shall be approved without the affirmative vote of at least 24 members of the Elections Commission.

Nothing in this section shall prevent fulfillment of obligations imposed by State or federal law.

Section 5. Review and Election Challenges

Following every citywide election, the Elections Commission shall conduct a public review of its administration.

Upon the affirmative vote of at least 24 members, the Commission may determine that fraud, misconduct, error, or other substantial irregularities occurred and were sufficient to place the result of an election reasonably in doubt.

The Commission may seek expedited judicial review and appropriate relief, including a recount, recanvass, correction of election results, or new election, to the fullest extent permitted by law.

The Commission shall not itself invalidate an election or remove an elected official.

ARTICLE XII — REPRESENTATIVE EQUALITY

All representative institutions created by this Charter shall comply with the constitutional principle of equal representation.

Districts shall contain substantially equal populations as required by law, and no borough shall receive disproportionate legislative voting power merely because it constitutes a separate borough.

ARTICLE XIII — TRANSITION AND CONTINUITY

Existing City laws, rules, appropriations, contracts, collective bargaining agreements, debts, governmental institutions, officials, agencies, and other legal obligations shall remain in force except where inconsistent with this Charter or until lawfully altered pursuant to it.

The first Borough Council elections shall be conducted at the earliest practicable citywide election consistent with applicable law and lawful districting.

Following those elections, the Borough Councils shall organize, the Boroughs Common Council shall come into existence, the Central Council shall be selected and organized, and the governmental examination and reorganization established by this Charter shall commence.

The Mayor and existing executive government shall continue to exercise their lawful authority unless and until that authority is altered pursuant to this Charter and applicable law.

ARTICLE XIV — SEVERABILITY AND CONTINUITY OF LEGISLATIVE AUTHORITY

Section 1. General Severability

The provisions of this Charter are severable.

If any provision, sentence, clause, phrase, requirement, application, or portion of this Charter is held unconstitutional, invalid, or unenforceable by a court of competent jurisdiction, such judgment shall not affect, impair, or invalidate the remainder of this Charter.

It is the intent of the people adopting this Charter that each remaining provision continue in full force and effect to the greatest extent permitted by law.

Section 2. Legislative Structure

If any provision establishing or conferring legislative authority upon the Central Council is held unconstitutional, invalid, or unenforceable, such determination shall not impair the existence, authority, composition, election, or operation of the Borough Councils or Boroughs Common Council, or any other provision of this Charter capable of operating independently.

During any period in which a legislative power assigned by this Charter to the Central Council cannot lawfully be exercised by that body, such power shall be exercised by the Boroughs Common Council to the extent necessary to maintain the lawful and continuous government of the City, until this Charter is lawfully amended or another lawful arrangement is established.

The invalidation of a particular power of the Central Council shall not invalidate other powers of the Central Council that may lawfully be exercised independently.

Section 3. Leadership Elections

A judicial determination concerning the validity or enforceability of the secret-ballot requirement for legislative leadership shall not impair the establishment, composition, powers, elections, or continued operation of any institution created by this Charter.

ARTICLE XV — RATIFICATION AND EFFECTIVE DATE

This Charter shall take effect upon approval by the electors of the City of New York and certification of the election, except that provisions requiring elections, districting, transfers of governmental authority, or other transitional actions shall take effect according to the orderly implementation required by this Charter and applicable law.