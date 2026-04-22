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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
1h

Our current political system is not working. Everyone knows that. Everyone knows that both side lie and cheat the people. Both democrats and republicans look after themselves and our system needs to change. But how can the system change? Stephen has some great work with one amazing idea being: get rid of career politicians.

Brilliant post something that we can work on: how can we eliminate the career politicians in our areas? How can we weed out those who really care vs those that look to manipulate.

To really get the most of this, check out my piece on: "The Ruling Class" Part https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-ruling-class-of-the-united-states

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Ken's avatar
Ken
1d

Don't tell me, it does not matter how long it takes. You'll be eating bugs long before you are done.

Apparently you have no idea of the cabal elements arrayed against us, and since when do seventeen states, IF you could even get seventeen to act, swing a 50-state pendulumn??

I have a very much quicker solution. Approach DC en masse.

Burn it.

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