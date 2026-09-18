Political power in New York City today is extremely concentrated in the hands of the mayor, and to a lesser extent the city council. As discussed last week, democracy in New York City is nearly dead.

That concentration of power in New York is mostly not an accident. It's a relic of the progressive era more than a century ago.

The New York of the 19th century was known for its corruption. The graft of Tammany Hall and the likes of boss William Tweed is legendary.

Progressive reformers of the time deserve to be cheered and emulated for their lack of complacency. They saw that their political systems were malfunctioning and organized themselves with determination and energy to fix what was going wrong.

Three reforms were stunning successes that struck at the heart of the corrupt party-boss dominated system.

First, the progressives brought the selection of party nominees out of the smoke-filled rooms. The enactment of direct primary laws meant that the ordinary people from each party could choose their party’s nominees, instead of corrupt deal-making party bosses.

Second, civil service reforms created professional bureaucracies, which replaced incompetent and corrupt party hacks.

Third, regulations and professional administration was put in place to secure elections, which had routinely been subject to voter fraud.

More regrettably, however, power was centralized in the hands of mayors and the size of city councils was reduced everywhere, including in NYC. What started out as questionable representation ratios, over time ballooned into the absurd with population growth. Today, each of New York’s 51 city councilors is supposed to represent 167,000 people.

In our time, it’s easy to forget the best democratic practices mean that governments are centered around legislatures—representatives that should be close to the people—not chief executives like mayors, governors and the President.

Our legislatures of professional politicians have tended to surrender their authority across the board because the act of governing can be politically costly when hard decisions must be made. From the point of view of a professional politician, it’s better to let someone else, like the mayor, make those decisions.

Many times, the hard decisions are never made at all, leaving public problems to fester and financial debts to grow.

Most Americans are oblivious to the fact that many of the best run cities in the world today are not dominated by professional politicians. The Economists’ most livable cities are overseen by citizen legislators, who serve part time and keep their day jobs. Ratios of one city councilor per 10,000 to 30,000 city residents are typical, not 167,000.

So, here is the place to begin when thinking about restoring democratic representation to New York City. We should be able to agree that 1) city government ought to be based on a city legislature (we can still call it a “council”) 2) the council should be composed primarily of normal citizens who serve part time and 3) districts should be so small that they are relatively easy to win without raising ridiculous amounts of money.



Elected officials should be chosen based on reputations and relationships, not money and marketing.



Cape Town South Africa has possibly the largest city council in the world, with 231 members—or one for every 21,500 residents, who are mostly everyday citizens. Note that the residents of Cape Town—even for all the social problems South Africa has— are more satisfied with their city government than New Yorkers are with theirs.

In 2025, 73% of New Yorkers rated their city services as only either fair or poor.

Could it be that Cape Town residents have a sense of actually being in charge of their own community in a way that New Yorkers are not?

The example of Cape Town shows that there is nothing inherently unwieldy about a very large city council.

Still, when thinking about reforming the New York City charter, New York’s enormous size remains a challenge. For the people of New York City to be governed by the same ratio as people in Cape Town would require a city council of 425.

I would argue that a city council consisting of 425 members could certainly work, but politically it might be a hard sell.

Moreover, wouldn’t it be better to devolve at least some of the political power in New York down to the borough level? Doesn’t government and representation work better when it is closest to the people?

The principle referred to here is subsidiarity, which is to locate power and resources at the lowest level of government that makes sense.

To decide what New York City government authority and resources could or should be devolved to the boroughs, and what should remain centralized, involves complicated questions. It should be a long thorough deliberation that New Yorkers must have among themselves. For now, that discussion can be tabled.



Instead, begin by imagining each borough of New York City with significant power and resources, and each with its own borough council, where members serve part-time and represent 10,000 borough residents.

Brooklyn and Queens would have unusually large councils, which could be halved if the ratio were one representative per 20,000 residents. But don’t we want it to be easy for public-spirited citizens to serve? Is there really anything to fear from large assemblies of normal citizens, verses smaller ones that might be dominated by money?

Elsewhere, I have argued that large, elected bodies, rather than being a weakness, are a strength.



One key to making these large councils work is indirect elections. Each borough council could elect its own full-time executive council and mayor to coordinate legislation and oversee the local bureaucracy. This is somewhat close to the way the city of Stockholm, Sweden operates.



To discourage corrupt deal-making, all indirect elections, like direct elections, should be via secret ballot.

In the USA, with so much money in the system, we should also want the most powerful offices term limited, like the executive councils and mayors.

There would be no harm, however, in letting citizen legislators, serving part-time from small districts, continue in office so long as their neighbors keep reelecting them. In this way, institutional memory will be maintained.

New Yorker’s are unlikely to want their city government entirely devolved to the boroughs. In keeping with the principle of indirect election, the borough councilors could elect a central New York City Council, which could be relatively small and term limited. Perhaps it would retain its current size of 51 members. This body would be responsible for managing the city’s shared resources and enacting the ordinances common to all of the boroughs.

The Mayor of New York City could be chosen by all 881 borough councilors. Such a practice would be a nod in the direction of a parliamentary system. Having the chief executive serve at the pleasure of the people’s most direct representatives makes sense, because it most effectively keeps executive authority under popular control.

Some residents will object because they will wish to continue to elect the mayor directly. Mayoral elections, however, cost many millions of dollars and therefor open the system to corruption. Indirect election eliminates that cost and disempowers special interest that may wish to influence the mayor’s office. Again, though, a key here is the secret ballot.



Another option would be to let the borough councilors pick a small group of nominees for mayor out of their own body. The public could then select among these nominees, whose campaigns could be publicly funded.

It’s important not to learn the wrong lessons from cities abroad. The cities of Cape Town and Stockholm, mentioned above, both utilize systems of proportional representation, in which voters choose whole party lists of candidates, who typically run at large.

The biggest problem with proportional representation is that—in an American context— it does nothing to get money out of politics. In fact, proportional representation would probably make the money in politics problem worse, because a powerful interest could have its way by simply bribing party leaders.

Many foreign governments that utilize proportional representation regulate election spending and political advertising far more aggressively than the United States constitutionally permits. In America, wealthy interests can spend millions independently to influence an election. An electoral system that works reasonably well under strict campaign-spending limits would work very differently when transplanted into the American campaign-finance environment.

Another drawback of proportional representation is that candidates usually need the backing of party elites, which disempowers everyday people and is another invitation to corruption. The progressives were right to break up such systems. It’s not something we should want to return to.



On the other hand, with non-partisan elections from neighborhood-sized districts, we can have relatively open-minded and non-ideological city councilors, uninfluenced by money, who are the genuine leaders of their own communities.

In summary, the essential principles of robust representative democracy for New York City—and just about everywhere else—are as obvious as they are undiscussed. 1) Political power should be devolved to the most local level practical, to keep government close to the people. 2) Political districts should be so small that it’s easy for many normal citizens to serve in government. 3) The lion’s share of political power should be in the hands of part-time representatives, continuously rooted in their own communities. 4) Those part-time citizen representatives, while retaining authority over the most important public decisions, can then choose—via secret ballot— full-time and term-limited officials, beholden to them, who will carry out their will by overseeing the government on a day-to-day basis.

Follow the above principles, and America’s greatest city, New York, could have a democratic political system worthy of that greatness.



(Next week will we see how surprisingly easy it is to reform the New York City Charter)