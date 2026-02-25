At Citizens Rising we propose a truly radical solution for the self-evident crisis of American politics in the 21st Century.

Abolish careerism in elected offices

Replace professional politicians with very large numbers of everyday citizens, connected on the Web

The solution is “radical” in both of that word’s definitions.

First, such a new Information-Age representative democracy, in which many thousands of everyday people might serve in government, would be “radical” in a transformative sense. It would be something far different than what we have now.

Second, “radical” also means, “from the root.” The transformation would return us to the original intent of the nation’s founders, who prioritized systemic defenses against selfish, narrow and short-term interests.

In these senses of “radical,” what we propose is both progressive and conservative in the literal definition of these usually politized terms.

Eliminating politics as a profession is a conservative idea because the Founding Fathers would have been aghast at the notion of a professional politician. To the founding generation, it was obvious that a permanent political class would be corrupt and self-serving.

The wisdom of the Founders of the United States, moreover, went far beyond this commonsense point. James Madison, in particular, understood that greatest danger to popular self-government were special interests, which he called “factions.” The entire system created by the Founders, that we call “checks and balances,” was designed specifically to prevent any special interest from overriding the common good of the nation and its people.

Unfortunately, the entire political system of the United States since the Founding has morphed into an engorged blob that represents almost nothing but selfish entities, particularly professional politicians and the countless corporate, professional and rabid ideological interests that entrench professional politicians in power. The common and long-term needs of the American people are today little more than talking points.

Therefore, any reform that breaks the stranglehold that interests have on our government and restores government capable of serving the shared and long-term good of the American people–any reform that makes our government more judicious–will serve as a restoration of the founding values of the United States.

Traditional progressives, for their part, appreciate that historical development is linear, and that institutions must sometimes change with the times.

The transformational nature of the industrial revolution, the time of the first progressives, can’t be overstated. In one hundred years, from 1850 to 1950, the United States became unrecognizable. Mass production made wonderous new machines available to burgeoning middle class consumers. Horsepower was replaced by trains, and ultimately automobiles, and aircraft. Electrification replaced candlelight. Refrigeration permitted the preservation and wide distribution of all types of food. The telegraph, telephone, radio and television were astounding wonders.

Revolutionary material progress came with new and complicated hazards that required the sort of regulation that only government could perform. That increase in the scope of government would mightily strain the system created by the Founders, who lived during a time in economic development closer to the Middle Ages than it was the Industrial Age. The founders simply could never have imagined the emergence of the modern world, which was only a century away.

The first progressives, in an alliance with the populists, rose up in a mass movement to address the challenges of the moment. Today’s progressives are exclusively on the Left, but the first progressives were bipartisan. They were also highly concerned about political corruption and enacted important democratic reforms that weakened the parasitic play between corrupt party bosses and the burgeoning state.

Direct primaries brought the selection of party-nominated candidates out of smoke-filled rooms controlled by party bosses. The direct election of US Senators meant that senate seats could no longer be bought by bribing handfuls of state legislators.

Arguably the most important progressive political reform was the “citizens’ initiative and referenda,” which in many places put power directly in the hands of the people. It meant that the people themselves could amend municipal charters and state constitutions, free from the interference of politicians. The citizens’ initiative, though unfortunately not instituted comprehensively, can still today serve in many jurisdictions as a failsafe when the system itself becomes corrupt.

The times of the Founders and the first progressives were distinct epochs. The first was agricultural and the second, industrial. But what about now, in the Information Age? What are the needs and opportunities unique to our time in terms of political reform?

The destructive and self-serving power of modern telecommunications, first through broadcast media and more recently through social media, is abundantly clear. The potential for mass manipulation is greater than ever before, particularly if the sanctity of free speech is comprised in the name of “safety.”

How can “We the People” protect ourselves from manipulation by various corrupt, toxic and self-serving interests? How can intelligent, ethical and public-spirited voices make themselves heard, get elected, enact just laws and pass responsible budgets?

The answer must be to put the people in charge of government like never before through Information Age connectivity. It’s time to update our political system by “crowdsourcing” our representative democracy. It will mean many thousands of part-time citizen-legislators, connected on the Web. It’s the radical idea whose time must come.

(Next: Catastrophically Bad Government in the 21st Century)



Stephen Erickson

Citizens Rising