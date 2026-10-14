Unsustainable sovereign debt is about to crush the global economy. Naturally, it is ordinary people who will suffer the most.

The looming disaster will be wrongly seen by many as a failure of democracy, when in fact just the opposite is true. The fiscal malpractice is the fault of a largely unaccountable political class that neither provides responsible leadership nor follows the common sense of the people it is elected to serve. The national insolvency now reaching the crisis point in many of the world’s advanced economies is a sign of institutional failure, not fickle and profligate peoples.

France, presently, is exhibit A in the case for a failing political system unworthy of its people. The rioting on the streets of Paris makes it easy for Americans to look down their noses at the French (Is this not what the French have done to rest of the world for centuries?) but the truth of the situation is very different.



The rioting in Paris was indeed sparked by a teachers’ strike at Saint-Exupéry high school in Créteil, southeast of Paris. Students, for whom street protests are a rite of passage, quickly joined in. Far more malevolent forces have by now taken the lead.



Teacher strikes in France are well-known to me because my children, who are half-French, have attended French public schools at various times.



Critics of France will point out that French teachers strike all the time, and that’s quite true. But it’s also true that the grievances of French educators are very real. They don’t sit around in cafes sipping espresso all day.

French teachers carry heroic workloads compared to American teachers. French classes are relatively huge and—what would be astounding in an American context—French teachers are also sometimes the school administrators. Nothing like the legions of American support staff, vice principals and guidance counselors are to be found in French schools. French teachers deserve great credit for doing more with much less than their American counterparts.



Something very similar is true of French industry, which is hopelessly weighed down with taxes and regulations. France is nevertheless often competitive, which is a tribute to a culture that loves excellence. Studies show that among advanced industrialized countries, French labor today is about as efficient (GDP per hours worked) as that of the USA and Germany, and France even led the pack for many years until around 2019.



So, what’s France’s problem then?



Probably no Western nation anywhere has a political class as exclusive and as entrenched as that of France. The French, who consider professionalization as a driver of excellence, have made the fatal mistake—perhaps to an extent like nowhere else—of professionalizing what passes for their political leadership.

Careerism in French politics is so professionalized that sociopaths who crave power go to school for it at the Institut d'études politiques de Paris (aka, Sciences Po). It’s like a place that offers up licenses to aspiring professional politicians who train in sloth, self-aggrandizement, bloviation and deceit.



Up until somewhat recently, holding multiple offices in France has long been considered normal. Politicians’ salaries can cash-out at a top 1-2% income percentile for France.

Election after election, French voters get to choose between the same tired sets of candidates and moribund political parties.

Members of the rightwing Le Pen family have appeared on the French presidential ballot eight times over nearly half a century, beginning with Jean-Marie Le Pen in 1974, 1988, 1995, 2002, and 2007, followed by his daughter Marine in 2012, 2017, and 2022.



The far-left-wing candidate, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, has run three times, in 2012, 2017, and 2022.



The extremism of both the left- and right-wing candidates has left the field open to uninspiring and sometimes corrupt centrist candidates. Two of current President Emmanuel Macron’s predecessors, Presidents Chirac and Sarkozy, were convicted of crimes (as was Marine Le Pen). Public approval of Macron limps along at around a feeble 20%.

Nothing in French politics ever changes, unless potentially for the worse.

Striking and taking to the streets has been the traditional way of getting popular grievances addressed ever since the French Revolution. Normally, the French state responds by handing out more money, but now that’s impossible because there is no more money. French sovereign debt is among the highest in the world at 119% of GDP (for an amusing yet serious take on the French debt situation, watch here).

Street protests in France always bring out dangerous extremists, like the various Marxists, Islamists and common hooligans who have now thoroughly hijacked a small protest by teachers and students. These violent radicals would burn France to the ground, given the chance.

Eventually, after a long period of inevitable and tedious toleration, the French government will brutally quash the rioters. It’s a recurring pattern that won’t solve the fiscal situation or France’s increasingly anemic public services.

Former French Prime Minister François Bayrou (who once held three different elected offices at the same time) personifies the attitude of the French elite:

“Public opinion gives the orders; politicians follow . . . The truth is more brutal: everyone, without exception, has constantly exerted pressure to spend more and more.” L’opinion publique commande, les politiques suivent . . . La vérité est plus brutale : tout le monde, sans exception, n’a cessé de faire pression, tout le temps, pour dépenser toujours plus.

Those poor French politicians. The people just won’t let them make responsible choices!

The truth is indeed brutal, but probably not in the way Bayrou suggests.

France's professional politicians have controlled the country's finances for generations. They have proposed the budgets, enacted the taxes, authorized the expenditures, and borrowed the money. Yet somehow, when the bills finally come due, responsibility belongs to the people who never had a meaningful say in those decisions.



France is hardly alone when it comes to national debt and popular discontent. The graph below indicates the relationship between trust in government and responsible fiscal management among the world’s leading so-called democracies. The data is collected by Gallup and presented by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), a venerable institution that has concerned itself with the health of western democracies since its founding in 1961.

The first thing that jumps off the graph is the prevalence of high debt among some of the least trusted governments.



The data hardly suggest that ordinary people are enthusiastically cheering their governments into insolvency. On the contrary, it’s as if people actually appreciate sound fiscal management in government, which they reward with their trust.

Belgium appears to be an outlier on the above chart, but in fact, more recent survey data show popular trust in government dropping below the 50% threshold to 41%.



The second thing that jumps off the graph is the low state of popular trust among the world’s democracies in general. For Americans, the ranking of the United States at the bottom should be particularly alarming.



Unfortunately, examining more OECD data only paints a bleaker picture about the state of western democracies. In another survey, citizens in member countries were asked the following question:

How much would you say the political system in [COUNTRY] allows people like you to have a say in what the government does?”

Respondents answered on a 0–10 scale, where 0 meant not at all and 10 meant completely.

The OECD counted responses of 6–10 as indicating that people felt they had a say in government.



This question is more reflective of the people’s sense of whether or not their democracy works than the trust question. One could trust one’s government but have no sense of having any power to control it.



Here are the results of the of the question about whether or not “people like you have a say” alongside the “trust in government question.”



If people don’t believe they have a say in their own government, then they don’t believe they live in a true democracy.

Based on the above, then, there is shockingly only one functioning democracy among the major countries of the world: Switzerland (the success and competence of Switzerland will be explored next week).

Unrest and popular dissatisfaction in “democratic” countries will be portrayed ominously, as if the unrest threatened existing democracy.

Yes, there’s certainly some truth in the notion that unrest could lead to authoritarianism on the left or right.



In reality, however, most everyday people do not crave Marxism or Fascism. Sensible people know where these awful ideologies lead. What they want is to live in a functioning democracy or a real and uncorrupted democracy.

Make no mistake, massive sovereign debt will likely crash the global economy. The high levels of inflation necessary to monetize the debt will be absolutely devastating and long-running. No such event has ever happened before on such a scale.

Just don’t blame it on democracy, of which the peoples of the world have not too much, but too little.