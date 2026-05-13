Monday’s deadline on the statute of limitations for prosecuting Dr. Anthony Fauci has come and gone. America’s most controversial doctor was not charged with lying to Congress regarding the origins of Covid19.

Maybe he couldn’t be charged, since President Biden preemptively pardoned Fauci for any crimes Fauci might have committed since 2014.

The only person facing criminal charges for the Covid19 cataclysm is Dr. David Morens, who was recently indicted for concealing public communications in an apparent attempt to cover up the Wuhan lab leak.

With no one held responsible except the hapless Dr. Morans, who surely did not act on his own, our political system and the media that abets it have treated the Covid calamity as a sort of giant mistake.

Mistakes happen, and we move on. Oh well.

Many Americans, however, are not prepared to just move on from Covid19. Two of them are activist Naomi Wolf, along with her husband, Brian O’Shea, a former US Army special forces and intelligence officer.

A stunning recent podcast by Wolf nearly proves that Covid19 is a “made in America” disease. That Dr. Fauci lied to Congress is practically beyond reasonable doubt.

The implications are a profound condemnation of our entire political system. To get to the bottom of the terrible Covid19 story is to comprehend the urgent need for the structural reform of American democracy.

As some already know, US government authorities went to great lengths to conceal the fact that Covid19 emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Dr. Anthony Fauci took time out from fighting the pandemic to engineer an article published in Nature, which branded any notion of the disease escaping from that lab a “conspiracy theory.”

Meanwhile, the head of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Robert Redfield, knew the truth. He later stated that the real conspiracy was that Fauci and others “acted in an antithetical way to science.”

As early as January of 2020, Redfield’s panicking Chinese counterpart, George Gao, informed him that “the epidemic is out of control everywhere and it has nothing to do with a wet market.” Redfield concluded about the Covid virus, “the DNA that codes for amino acids isn’t from bats, they’re human . . . The triplet in the furin cleavage site is one of the most commonly found in humans, not bats. This thing was manipulated, orchestrated. That cleavage site was created.”

The foreign security services of Germany and the UK knew that Covid19 likely escaped from the Wuhan lab, as did the FBI and the Energy Department. Eventually the CIA would agree.

US support for research at the Wuhan lab initially appeared modest. According to the Government Accountability Office (GAO), a National Institute of Health (NIH) grant of $3.4 million to went to a group called the Ecohealth Alliance, of which only $600,000 was subcontracted out for research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. In addition, USAID reported giving the Ecohealth Alliance $1.1 million between 2009 and 2019.

Notably, the purpose of the original grant from NIH was a study for “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence.” In January 2020 it was determined that Covid19 shared 96% of its genome with a bat coronavirus. By government standards, the sums eventually allocated to the Wuhan Institute of Virology appear quite small.

That 2009 USAID grant date, however, suggested that there could be more to the story, a story that Wolfe and O’Shea have been unraveling.

In 2021 they discovered a CV of Eric Donaldson, who was the assistant researcher to Ralph Baric, a Professor of Epidemiology at UNC/Chapel Hill. Baric has close ties to the Ecohealth Alliance and its President, Peter Daszak (Fauci was in communication with Daszak as he furiously labored to “debunk” the lab leak theory). Donaldson’s CV contains stunning details of his work, which Wolfe proceeded to post on Twitter during the height of the pandemic.

After doing so, Wolfe was mysteriously deplatformed across all social media.

So, what was it on Donaldson’s CV that prompted such a reaction?

In 2011, Donaldson stated, “I am funded by the NIAID (the government agency run by Dr. Fauci) to conduct a study looking at the viruses in bats and studying how viruses cross the species barrier to emerge into new populations. In addition, I am working with Dr. Baric to resurrect bat coronaviruses to determine the cross species transmission potential of a variety of novel coronaviruses identified in bats “

Here is some of his US taxpayer-funded work:

Metagenomic Analysis of the virome of Eastern North American Bats. The major goals of this project are to define the virome of seven to ten different bat species that cohabitate in one roost in Maryland to determine the viral population of each and define the role of orthologous receptors to viral cross-species transmission.

Donald was preparing a number of grants, including the following:

Studies of Coronavirus Evolution from the Molecular, Atomic and Computational Prospective. The major goals of the proposal are to characterize the coronavirus quasispecies using next generation sequencing to determine the variation of the population under normal in vitro conditions and in vivo conditions, and then under various selective pressures including monoclonal antibody neutralization and orthologous receptor switching to determine the evolutionary dynamics present in the population. These observations will then be used to determine which viral spike gene genotypes give rise to novel phenotypes that can be used to measure binding to the receptor and or the antibody or both. The ultimate goal of this high-risk grant is to provide an algorithm for predicting routes of coronavirus evolution in the future.

It’s clear that—for at least a decade—the United States government was funding such “high risk” gain of function research that would facilitate the unnatural transmission of viruses from various animal species to humans, and from bats to humans in particular. The total sums spent specifically on gain-of-function research are difficult to estimate, but they are certainly in the tens of millions of dollars, and possibly hundreds of millions.

There were two justifications for this “high risk” research. The first, and most often cited, is that the world needed to be prepared with vaccines when viruses jumped from animals to humans naturally. Critics argued that the sort of viruses produced in the lab were extremely unlikely to ever occur naturally and the risks far outweighed any potential benefit, which now seems pretty obvious.

Perhaps more significantly, gain-of-function research has military applications. To prepare vaccines against a bioweapon used by a potential hostile actor, it was deemed sometimes necessary to create the virus in the first place. The Department of Defense reported granting $46.7 million to the Ecohealth Alliance over the course of several years, though this money was earmarked for more benign-sounding purposes than gain-of-function manipulation.

In 2014 the Obama Administration ordered a pause in the riskiest gain-of-function research. It seemed like more sensible minds had prevailed.

What happened next, however, is truly incomprehensible: The United States outsourced a portion of the ongoing gain-of-function research to China, our most dangerous international rival and a nation that all the gain-of-function research was supposed to defend us against.

The expenditure would appear to be a violation of the Obama Administration’s policy, yet the funding was public knowledge.

How could this have happened and why was no one held responsible for an activity that—if the biotech were transferred differently—could have been considered treason?

These are just two in a mountain of questions regarding Covid19 that almost never get asked and certainly never answered.

But we know the result, or at least we know the scale of the body count.

Global excess deaths from 2020 through 2024 are estimated to range from 20 million to 28 million human beings. While the age of Covid19 mortality tends to be in an elderly range, the number of deaths is comparable to the great genocides of the 20th Century.

Let that sink in within the context of the long history of US government funding of coronavirus gain-of-function research in bats as revealed in Donaldson’s CV.

Put aside—for the sake of argument—any assertions that many of the global excess deaths were the results state-imposed non-pharmaceutical interventions like lockdowns, or were MRNA vaccine induced. The applications of lockdowns and MRNA vaccines are policies and products derived from the Covid pandemic, itself.

Here is the near-certain truth that our institutions refuse to face: Our government funded the research that directly or ultimately led to the third-degree (dangerously reckless but not necessarily intentional) murder of many millions of people around the planet.

Why should a reasonable person think otherwise?

Some new questions spring from Eric Donaldson’s CV.

In a stranger than fiction twist, it turns out that Donaldson is not only a virologist with a history of rummaging through bat fecal matter with the apparent intent of making bat viruses transmissible to humans; he’s also a novelist.

Eric Donaldson is co-author (with Tim Harmon) of a fictional book, Seventh Extinction: The Genesis Project, published in 2017, two years before the arrival of Covid19. The story features the diabolical Victor Kraus, an accomplished virologist who is convinced that humanity is such a scourge on nature that billions of people around the world need to die. In the laboratory Kraus engineers an Ebola-like virus with the ability to spread asymptomatically, which facilitates contagion. The disease is released at a wet market in China, so that the Chinese take the blame for the looming holocaust.

In the story, the whole world is ordered to lock down, just as it in fact did in 2020. The fictional President of the United States, in an address to the American people, assures the public that, “We are all on this together,” the very Orwellian words that would appear on real lawn signs during the actual pandemic.

Meanwhile, the evil Krause has convinced himself that “when the time came (for the pandemic), he could convince everyone that he was not to blame, that in fact, he tried to stop it.”

Donaldson, for his part, seems an amalgam of two of his fictional characters, Ethan Edwards, an intrepid young outdoorsman, and Bob Watkins, an older virologist who describes himself, tongue and cheek, as a “world-altering, virus fighting, type of doctor.” These two heroes end up tracking Krause—who alone posses the world-saving vaccine—through Glacier National Park, where the Montana local, Donaldson, has probably spent some time.

The story told by Donaldson is so eerily close to what actually transpired during the Covid19 debacle that it raises the disturbing possibility that Covid19 was an act of eco-terrorism. Certainly, Donaldson should be deposed and questioned whether or not he ever encountered a real person within his professional domain with the values and malicious intent of the fictional villain he created for his novel.

No such deposition will ever take place, however, because the American government does not truly care about the well-being of the people it is supposed to serve. How can we conclude otherwise, given its agency in the creation of Covid19 and indifference to the deaths of millions of people around the world?

As bad as it was, Covid19 is not the real crisis. The “pandemic” was always downstream from the near complete collapse of American representative government.

We the People needed our representatives to guard against reckless biological research. We needed them to encourage rigorous professional debate when Covid19 arrived. We needed representatives in government that could balance potential benefits with costs and risks. When it was mercifully over, we needed representatives inquisitive enough to study what went wrong and learn how such a disaster could be avoided in the future. For each and every one of these reasonable public expectations, our “representatives’ in government either did nothing, are doing nothing, or actively worked against the interests of the American people.

How many more catastrophes must we endure before the public awakens to the fact that our political system scarcely represents us at all?

How long before we see that the answer is to replace cabals of selfish professional politicians with very many citizen-representatives, who—free from inherent conflicts of interest—can channel the goodness and commonsense of the American people into government?

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More: Today’s whistleblower testimony before Congress is a perfect companion piece to the above, revealing heinous corruption and the abuse of brave insiders who want to share the truth with the American people. Wacht HERE.