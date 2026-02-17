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Kirsten Holm's avatar
Kirsten Holm
May 16

I fully agree with your diagnosis and likely your prescription. Much appreciate knowing there's someone out there that understands the basic malady of America's political system. I especially appreciate your linking the Founders thinking and design with what we have now. It provides a kind of closing of the circle for me. Thank you.

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Maurice Antoine Redwine's avatar
Maurice Antoine Redwine
Feb 20

You have the zeal needed by The People. You have a salient Starting Point: systemic transition that includes removal of the faux Public Servant. We share That Goal.

I'll be in touch...to further confer on how we can achieve creating Table Space to allow Discussion to be heard where it matters, and fostering transition to more proper governance.

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