New York is the USA’s greatest city, by far. New York’s numbers speak for themselves.

Eight and a half million people call New York City home. That’s more than twice as many people who live in America’s second largest city, Los Angeles.

New York is composed of five boroughs: Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island. With the exception of Staten Island, each borough contains over one million residents. Brooklyn alone is the size of Chicago.



The annual city budget of New York is $125.8 billion, which is greater than most nations.

Though the city is vibrant, vast and wealthy, New Yorkers have become very unhappy with their city government.

According to a 2025 survey, here are the issues that most concern New Yorkers:

New Yorkers show signs of being resigned to poor city government. Many seem to increasingly believe that voting makes no difference in the quality of their lives.

In 2025, only about one-fifth of all registered New York City voters cast a ballot in the Democratic mayoral primary, which is typically where the meaningful action take place in New York City elections.

While Zohran Mamdani won that primary, his vote total was a mere 8.8% of all registered voters in New York.

In the general election, only 41.6% of voters participated, which was a recent high.

Of all registered voters, 21% backed Mamdani, who was up against the scandal-ridden Andrew Cuomo and the Republican, Curtis Sliwa (under 11% of New Yorkers are registered Republicans).

The current system, as it malfunctions and generates voter apathy, opens itself up to capture by potentially extremist and unqualified politicians. And such people will then possess massive power.

No mayor in the United States is more powerful than that of New York City. Not only are the resources at his disposal immense, but in most cases, he has the exclusive right—without meaningful oversight— to appoint the heads of city departments with budgets in the hundreds of millions of dollars. In New York, the mayor even oversees the school system.

The office of the Mayor of New York City has become increasingly powerful since around the turn of the 20th century. It was hoped that a strong mayor could replace the influence of corrupt party bosses, for which New York City government was notorious. The idea was that one person would be responsible for city administration and therefore locate accountability in one place for the public to clearly see.

One result is a weak city council and the enfeebling of city democracy. Today voter participation at the City Council level is even more dismal than it is for mayor. In 2023, with no mayoral election, a pathetic 7.2% of all registered voters participated in the council’s primary election and 12.8% in the general election.

Of the 51 general-election races, 50 were won by at least ten percentage points. By that reasonable definition, only one Council race in the entire city was competitive.

In fact, most New York City Council races were decided before the primary even began. Only 21 of the city's 51 Council districts had primary contests. Of these, only five were competitive (within a 10% margin).

Of those City Councilors seeking reelection, 94% were successful, even as public approval of city government is poor.



New York City employs a generous public campaign financing mechanism, and term limits its city council members. What are often thought to be meaningful good government election tools simply don’t work in urban environments with political districts encompassing 167,000 people.

In such large urban districts, a successful candidate needs name recognition, media, endorsements, money, party infrastructure and campaign professionals. Many of these necessary campaign components are mutually supportive, but a normal person who aspires to true public service will have none of them. Only members of the existing political hierarchy will.



Even New York’s public campaign financing system, which aggressively multiplies small-dollar contributions with generous public campaign funding, requires many people to give at least a little. Finding people to do that, starting from nothing in an urban environment, is difficult.



Citywide, there’s another elected official called a “Public Advocate,” who can introduce legislation at the Council. The very creation of such an office seems to concede that regular Council will not be “public advocates.” Why should such a position be necessary?

The city council is of course responsible for passing the city budget, but the mayor— who proposes the budget—is a major player in the process. With veto power and endless opportunities for patronage, New York’s mayor really runs the city.



Meanwhile, New York’s boroughs are powerless, even though they are as large as individual cities. It wasn’t always this way. Borough presidents once had real influence, as members of the powerful Board of Estimate. The Board of Estimate functioned as a kind of shared governing council, bringing the mayor, other citywide officials, and the five elected borough presidents together to make major budgetary, land-use and fiscal decisions.

In 1989, however, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Board's voting structure unconstitutional, and the city subsequently abolished it.



One person—one vote court-ordered legal rulings meant that relatively small Staten Island could not be allowed equal representation with huge jurisdictions like Brooklyn or Queens. But that resulted in the unintended consequence of virtually eliminating any residual power in the boroughs as corporate entities and the further centralization of power in the hands of the mayor.

Today, each borough elects a president, who has advisory power only. One is tempted to ask, “What’s the point?”

At the most local level, New York has 59 “community boards,” with about 3000 seats citywide. The community boards sound democratically promising, except 1) the voters don’t get to decide who sits on the community boards; city councilors and borough presidents do and 2) the community boards are completely powerless anyway!



It’s Kafkaesque.



Given all this, it’s not hard to see why New Yorkers might be apathetic, disillusioned and frustrated.

If the people of New York feel powerless, it’s because they are.

Or at least they are under the current city charter.

There’s good news if New Yorkers will open their eyes and minds. The absurdities in the current political system are obvious, and the solutions aren’t rocket science. Models from cities abroad can help show the way. Moreover—and this is the most surprisingly good news of all—the people of New York have it in their power to realistically rewrite the city charter and reclaim their sovereignty over America’s greatest city.



In coming essays, we will explore 1) what a truly democratic system for New York City might look like 2) how New Yorkers can reform their city government, and why that process is not especially difficult and 3) how meaningful democratic reform in New York City could bring about a peaceful democratic revolution throughout the United States and beyond. It’s exciting stuff. Please subscribe!

Stephen Erickson (Read about me and my story)













