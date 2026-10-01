Democratic socialism is not going to save us.

Donald Trump was never going to save us.

The mainstream corporate media misguides us.

Social media poisons us.

The smartest and most decent podcasters and bloggers are too busy building their audiences to rebuild our political system.

You are alone.

And I am alone.

Only “We the People” can save us.

But what does that mean?

What if the only problem with the United States, and the other Western “democracies,” is that the people are not really in charge?

Professional politicians represent themselves and not us.

It’s true in red states and it’s true in blue states.

It’s true not only in the United States, but in Europe, Japan, South Korea, Australia and everywhere people make their livelihoods holding elected offices.

Everyone knows the truth, but what can dig us out of this mess?

We need something, or someone, to get the ball rolling.

One of the most remarkable leaders of the 20th Century, Ralph Nader—who is astoundingly active and coherent at the age of 95—has an answer.

Nader was a giant for the people, whose campaigns helped bring about seat belts and airbags, the creation of the EPA and OSHA, the Freedom of Information Act’s strengthening, and major consumer-protection laws governing food, drinking water, product safety, and credit. He was and is a force of nature.

What I love most about Ralph Nader is his willingness to seek out common ground with anyone whose heart is in the right place. He scorns mindless partisanship, which got him into trouble with the Democratic Party and jettisoned him to political exile island.

I do not share Nader’s faith in government. Still, it’s hard to argue with his results.

Nader, himself, knows that government captured by corporate interests cannot be trusted. He refers to our political system as “corporatist.”

I did not fully appreciate what Nader meant, until the big bank bailouts of 2008, and then Covid. Now I get it.

Last we spoke, Nader did not share my faith in large-scale representative democracy. He didn’t see how very many citizens, connected on the web, could form highly effective legislatures. He did not get crowd-sourced representative democracy. But that’s OK.

Ralph is a man rooted in the 20th Century. He drafted his many books on an old-fashioned typewriter.

One of those books is a tome of political fiction whimsically titled, Only the Super-Rich Can Save Us!" and herein lies Nader’s hopeful message.

Obviously, a man of the left like Ralph Nader does not celebrate grotesque inequalities of wealth. But he is plenty smart enough to spot the opportunity.



Each American billionaire is a node of political power. And billionaires, or even trillionaires (Are you reading this, Elon?) are not all bad. Some are surely even good.

In his book, members of the super-rich band together to save humanity.

In fact, we may only need one billionaire to assist us.

Last week I showed how the cabal of professional politicians who run New York City could be replaced by large numbers of everyday New Yorkers at very reasonable cost. Not only could we put normal city residents in charge, but we would partially decentralize government and get the corrupting influence of money out of politics (my three core essays on restoring democracy to NYC, including a model city charter, are linked to, below).

Let’s say that my estimate for the cost of gathering enough signatures for a new city charter, that would accomplish the above, was low and that it’s $1 million.



According to Forbes, there’s about 990 American billionaires. One million dollars to a billionaire is $192 to you and me (assuming you and I have personal wealth at the median level of all US wealth.)

A typical successful mayoral campaign in New York City costs about $14 million. Assume that’s the same cost of a city charter campaign, in addition to the cost of the petition drive, and that brings the total to $15 million.



It’s almost nothing to a billionaire. It’s a week-long vacation, a high-end refrigerator or a ride-on lawnmower for the rest of us, or less than $3,000.

Please understand how vulnerable our corrupted political system is.

Imagine what would happen if we succeeded in re-democratizing New York City.

New York is the greatest city in the United States, and it rivals any in the world.

With roughly 8.5 million residents, New York is by far the nation’s largest city—more than twice the population of Los Angeles. Its population is larger than nearly half the nations in the world.

New York City’s economy is equally enormous. If it were an independent country, its GDP would rank near the Netherlands, Switzerland or Saudi Arabia.

New York’s importance cannot be measured by population or money alone. It is a global center of finance, media, publishing, advertising, fashion, art, theater, higher education, philanthropy, and law. The New York Stock Exchange, the United Nations, many of the world’s largest financial institutions and media organizations, and an extraordinary concentration of wealthy individuals, corporations, cultural institutions, and universities give decisions made in New York influence far and wide.

To restore democratic representation in New York could easily be the first step to restoring representative democracy everywhere.

It could spark a democratic renaissance throughout the United States and beyond.

Maybe you would like to save the democratic world but you're not a billionaire?

Not to worry. You are not powerless. You are probably within a few degrees of separation from a billionaire. Share this article and pray/meditate on finding our angel-investor to restore government of the people.

Ultimately, it’s not the superrich who will save us. It’s ourselves. We just need a little help.

————-

Do you know someone who can help? Reach out to me: Stephen Erickson (@EricksonStephen) / X or here on Substack.

Here are the three essential essays on reforming New York City’s political system:



Imagine a Much More Democratic New York City Stephen Erickson · Sep 18 Political power in New York City today is extremely concentrated in the hands of the mayor, and to a lesser extent the city council. As discussed last week, democracy in New York City is nearly dead. Read full story

House of Cards Stephen Erickson · Sep 24 (This is the 4th essay in a series on democracy in New York City. Part One is a sort of prelude about voter apathy, low turnout in NYC elections and Mayor Mamdani. Part Two illustrates the absurdly top-down political structure of NYC government. Part Three Read full story











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