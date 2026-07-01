Ask anyone what the American Revolution was about—and if you don’t get a blank stare—the response will likely be, “No taxation without representation!”

There are two ideas in that slogan: “taxation” and “representation.”

The Stamp Act, the Sugar Act, the Townshend Duties, the Tea Act and the Boston Tea Party make us think of taxes, and implicitly, we may feel that taxes were what caused American Revolution.

Not so.

The slogan of the American Revolution could have been one word: “Representation!” It would have conveyed the whole meaning of the patriot cause.



The taxed tea dumped into Boston Harbor, and destroyed in similar scenes throughout the colonies, was cheaper with the tax than before, due to the glut of tea on the market.

The American Revolution was not about taxes or any meaningful economic hardship.

Social historians, sure that class, profit or race drives everything, sometimes heap scorn on the American revolutionaries for being irrational paranoids, fearful of conspiracies hatched in London to subvert their liberties.

Compared to other great revolutions—notably the French and Russian ones—colonial Americans had no material grievances. There was no underclass of oppressed serfs and peasants, unless we count slaves, but it wasn’t the slaves of America who rebelled.

For American colonists of European ancestry, and even for some free black people, America was a prosperous land of opportunity. Risking everything on an armed revolution against Great Britain—the greatest military power on earth and a power to which the colonies had deep cultural ties—made no sense, unless certain political principles actually mattered and were held sacred.

The Crown claimed that its American colonists were represented in Parliament. The American colonists disagreed vehemently, to the point of rebellion. The American Revolution had everything to do with representation.

For many of the colonists, and the religious dissenters in particular, the very act of emigration to America had been a declaration of independence and self-government, going all the way back to the Puritan settlement of New England, the Quaker founding of Pennsylvania, along with the arrival of various German sects, and the Roman Catholics in Maryland.

Those who emigrated for commercial opportunities, like the early Dutch fur traders of New York, Virginia tobacco farmers, and rice planters in South Carolina, grew to appreciate local self-government as well. They were a vast ocean away from their mother country, which during a century and a half of colonial self-rule, was regularly distracted by foreign wars or internal strife.

From the point of view of Parliament throughout most of American colonial history, it was better if the colonies could take care of themselves. The policy was known as “salutary neglect.”

All of that changed during the Seven Years War, known as the French and Indian War in America. That’s when Parliament decided to spend massively to drive the French out of North America, which they eventually succeeded in doing, together with their American colonists.

From the point of view of the Crown, the primary beneficiaries of that success were the colonists. The colonists had even started it all. Some obscure Virginia military officer by the name of George Washington had skirmished in the wilderness with the French (As seen in a new major motion picture coming to a theater near you!) on the other side of the Appalachians, kicking off a global conflagration.

With a sea of red ink to drain, it seemed only natural that the colonists pay for their own defense. But when Parliament tried to tax the American colonists, the colonists pushed back with effective non-importation movements and the destruction of the tea, which led to the military occupation of Boston and a cascading series of events that ultimately resulted in war and American independence.

The British at the time could not imagine the lengths Americans would go to in order to be governed by their own elected representatives.

But what about today?

Two-hundred-and-fifty years later, has that spirit disappeared?

When will Americans come to terms with the fact that they are not really represented in government now, in the 21st Century?

Consider the priorities of our professional politicians. The first priority of a professional politician is his or her own political career; it’s only natural when politics is one’s job.

The second priority of career politicians is the interests that donate to their campaigns and keep them in power.

The third priority of professional elected-office holders is service to their political parties.

Last comes the shared and long-term good of the American people. We are but an afterthought, hardly represented at all.



American government today simply does not act in the interests of the people it is supposed to serve.

Is not the parade of horror since the turn of the century evidence enough?

Our costly wars in the Middle East were/are neither popular, wise nor constitutional.

There has been no honest official examination of all things Covid19, but those of us who have looked closely discover recklessness and malfeasance beyond belief. (So much so, that many don’t believe us).

The $39 trillion national debt is there for all to see, if not truly comprehend. The United States is also in the hole for over $100 trillion in unfunded liabilities, including Social Security and Medicare.

It’s all about the next re-election, not the next generation. The professional politicians running the United States self-evidently do not care about the future of the country they are elected to serve.

How can anyone conclude that our government is anything but catastrophically terrible?

Jeffrey Epstein, and the fog of injustice that surrounds him and his island, is like a poster child for American leadership.

Don’t let them play the partisan distraction card. All of the above, except the Iran War, are bipartisan disasters of epic magnitudes. The problem is not red or blue America. It’s the continuation of a stupid and corrupted political system in which none of the incentives serve We the People.

Founding Father John Adams may have penned the best all-time definition of what true representation should be. A legislature, wrote Adams, “should be in miniature, an exact portrait of the people at large. It should think, feel, reason, and act like them.”

Realizing John Adams’ vision in our time would mean abolishing politics as a profession and massively expanding representative democracy to many normal citizens, most of whom can serve from home, among the people they are supposed to represent.

Terminating the career politician is the only way to make the rolling government-induced calamities stop.

It may seem impossible, but it is not.

Ending professionalism in elected offices will be easier than America’s other great reform movements: the abolition of slavery and women’s suffrage.

We can start locally by de-professionalizing politics in our counties and cities and greatly expanding local councils everywhere, so that many people might serve their own communities part-time while keeping their day jobs.

Next, through a citizens’ initiative process, we can completely replace professional politicians in one state, and then another. With enough states won over to popular control, we will call a Convention of the States as permitted by Article V of the Constitution, to de-professionalize the US Congress

Here is detailed and realistic plan to eliminate professionalism in elected offices everywhere in the United States. Read and you will see that it is far from impossible.

Eliminating politics as a profession is absolutely necessary to revive our republic and maintain the liberties that are our birthright.

It’s time for a new American Revolution—a peaceful one—but a revolution, nonetheless. Celebrate 250 years of the USA by taking action to ensure that liberty and self-government endure for the next quarter of a millennium.

Each one of us can play the role of a 21st Century version of Paul Revere. Spread the word.

Share this message and follow, so that the spirit of the American Revolution—for genuine representation— might live on.