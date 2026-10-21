Is Switzerland the world’s most successful nation?



Arguably, yes. The numbers speak plainly. Across a range of essential metrics—wealth, innovation, health, education and public safety—Switzerland’s performance as a nation ranges from excellent to stellar.



Switzerland’s estimated debt to GDP for 2026 is 38.5% and falling, which is a far healthier fiscal situation than almost anywhere in the world today. That reality is demonstrated in the low rate the market is willing to accept in long-term Swiss bonds. Investors trust that Switzerland will pay back what relatively little it owes without suffering massive inflation. As sovereign debt crises explode around the world, Switzerland will be an island in the storm.

All this begs the question, to what does Switzerland owe its success?



It’s not Swiss culture, which is really three cultures: German, French and Italian. None of the neighboring nations where these cultures originate have the performance of Switzerland.

It’s not geography and natural resources. Switzerland lacks fossil fuels and mineral wealth, possesses limited farmland and has no access to the sea. The nation’s famous Alps attract tourists and provide hydropower, but that’s about it.

Switzerland’s democracy is what distinguishes it from all other nations, including supposed or aspirational democracies.



It’s also true that democracy develops its own culture over time. The habits of self-government can be learned and unlearned. That last bit is a warning to all of us.



Public opinion data shows that when it comes to popular control of government, Switzerland is in a class all by itself.

The above data is a damning indictment of failing democratic systems throughout the West and a tribute to Switzerland, arguably the world’s only successful democracy.



Only the Swiss people, among the citizens of all the above nations, in the majority believe they have a real say in their own government.



Is it not likely that Switzerland’s amazing wealth, responsible government and public services are the product of its democracy?

Yet, astoundingly, Switzerland is now considering giving up some of its sovereignty—and some of its democracy— to the European Union (EU).

More broadly, Switzerland is slowly weakening its own democratic traditions by adopting some of the political practices that are failing almost everywhere else.

The world should be more like Switzerland, not the other way around.

Now let’s take a look at what makes Swiss democracy so special and what is now threatening it.



Three democratic features in the Swiss political system have distinguished it: direct democracy, citizen governance (less reliance on professional politicians) and federalism.

Switzerland operates under a strongly federal system, and on paper, looks much like that of the United States, only on a smaller scale. There are, however, some key differences.

Americans permitted their federal government to take on immense powers and responsibilities through judicial activism that tended to downgrade the US Constitution’s 10th Amendment, which was supposed to leave unenumerated powers to the states.

Instead, American judges, supporting acts of Congress, applied expansive interpretations to vague constitutional language, like the “necessary and proper” clause, which enabled relatively few elected representatives to empower the US government with massive authority and resources.

Switzerland, in contrast, has interpreted its constitution far more strictly. As a result, the Swiss National Bank, federal taxes, the Swiss social security system, subsidies to cantonal universities, and even a network of bicycle trails, all required constitutional amendments, and that process is rigorously democratic.

To amend the Swiss Constitution, an amendment can be proposed either by the national parliament or through a popular initiative, aka direct democracy, which requires the certified signatures of 100,000 citizens on petitions, prior to appearing on a ballot for a popular vote. Whichever route the amendment initiative process takes, it must then be approved by a majority of the voters throughout Switzerland, AND it must also be approved by the voters in a majority Switzerland’s 26 cantons (the Swiss equivalent of states).

Federal legislation can be overturned in referendum initiated either through the collection of 50,000 valid signatures or by the governments of 8 cantons.

The barriers to passing legislation in Switzerland can certainly be formidable.



Government by large groups of people is always attacked by critics as “unwieldy.” Self-centered elites want to wield power themselves, in service to their own self-interests, so democratic processes that are slow and deliberate—that contain rigorous popular checks and balances—are highly inconvenient to them.



The worst decisions are often associated with a crisis, like the Covid “pandemic” or the climate “crisis.”



Swiss democracy works a little like a market does. In a free market, normally a large range of products are available. Eventually, consumers discover the best products, balancing price and quality to discover value.



But the market processes of quality and price discovery take time. Advertising creates distortions that must be overcome. Public reviews of products must be accumulated and made available. Consumers must deliberate among themselves, study and learn. In the Information Age, online product reviews greatly improve this process.



Collective decision making among very many people—given enough time and deliberation—ultimately produces the best results, whether in markets or in the formation of public policy, but yes, it is unwieldy.

Unwieldiness in democracy is not a bug; it’s a feature.

In Switzerland, the whole nation usually thinks before it acts, in ways that other nations which claim to be democratic do not.

A recent threat to Swiss sovereignty and democracy comes from the economic carrots and sticks wielded by the EU in a series of negotiations called the “Bilaterals.”



Bilaterals III, the latest move toward greater integration with the EU, was signed between the national Swiss government and the EU last March. The agreement is billed as facilitating trade between Switzerland and Europe, but it also requires the Swiss to accept something called either “dynamic adoption” or “dynamic alignment” of any new EU laws pertaining to the trade agreement.



Under this agreement, relevant EU laws must be adopted by Switzerland, or else Switzerland would face economic reprisals. Disputes would be settled through arbitration, but EU judges would have the final word on the interpretation of EU law.

Defenders of Bilaterals III argue that the Swiss people would retain the power to reject the EU regulations using traditional Swiss democratic mechanisms.

But how could slow and deliberative Swiss democracy ever keep up with a potential flood of EU laws and regulations?

Importantly, the treaty would move some agenda-setting away from Swiss democratic institutions and to the EU, where Switzerland is not represented.

Under the agreement, the Swiss Parliament would have the authority to wave through new regulations that will surely be favored by one special interest or opposed by another.

Then it would be up to the cantons or the people-at-large to play defense and oppose any undesirable EU-driven legislation. Assuming that the existing rules for challenging federal legislation would apply, they would have 100 days to gather 50,000 signatures and begin public education campaigns, potentially even while new EU laws are being adopted.



Again, under traditional Swiss law, biking trails between cantons require a constitutional amendment. Under the new system, laws proposed from outside of Switzerland by the EU, with consequences potentially far more impactful than biking trails, will have an easier path to adoption than is traditionally the case.



Even if Swiss democracy decides to reverse a measure proposed by the EU and adopted by the Swiss Parliament, precedent indicates that the wishes of the EU may win out anyway.

In 2014, the Swiss people voted to amend their constitution to require immigration quotas. Yet Parliament never implemented those quotas, choosing instead a watered-down alternative designed to preserve trade relations with the EU.

All of this begs the question: Why is the richest per capita nation in the world willing to sacrifice its democracy—the goose that laid the golden egg—for better trade relations?

The Swiss Parliament’s apparent willingness to cede sovereignty to the EU is a warning sign of cancers forming within the Swiss democratic system. The final decision, at least, seems destined for a nation-wide referendum.

While Swiss democracy remains robust compared to other nations, there’s rot threatening the system.

In 1963, the Swiss froze the growth of their lower legislative house of parliament, the National Council, at 200 members, which weakens representation over time as the population grows.

Meanwhile, more and more members of the National Council complain that their workload is too great to serve part-time, so rather than expanding the Council to allow more of their fellow citizens to contribute and serve—and lighten their workload—they are increasingly professionalizing elected offices.



These are similar to the circumstances that have turned much of American representative democracy into a fiction.



The movements of governments away from the people they are supposed to serve is the root cause of the rioting all over Europe today. Extremism occurs when citizens lose faith in existing institutions. Almost every poor public outcome can be understood as downstream from inadequately democratic political systems.

To the people of Switzerland: the democracy you possess is your most precious resource. Nothing is worth its sacrifice.



To the rest of the world that calls itself democratic: the political extremism you are experiencing is rooted in waning democratic accountability. The problem with your countries is that you are not enough like Switzerland.

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