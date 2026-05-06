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Cranky Yankee's avatar
Cranky Yankee
6h

The idea whose time has come!

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CocotteMinute's avatar
CocotteMinute
2d

Hello Stephen, I just received a mail illustrating ”live” democracy here in Belgium, or at least a call for it. Here is what they say (if interested, I’ll translate the manifesto from cap-democratie.be).

Let's bring citizens into the Senate!

On May 11, let's write the history of our democracy

Only 1 in 4 Belgians feel heard by politics. Together, let's change that.

Monday May 11, a large coalition of personalities and organizations will together launch a public and media appeal through a manifesto and a fun event. From this date, we will launch a citizens' petition, through which 25,000 citizens will request the organization of a hearing to present these proposals.

Are you ready to support our action, by your signature and/or your presence on May 11 between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Place de la Bourse in the center of Brussels for the launch?

📍 Place de la Bourse, Brussels 🕛 Monday May 11, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Read the manifesto here and indicate your support.

We are at your disposal for any questions or suggestions.

This campaign must reach as many people as possible. Forward this email to your loved ones. Every relay counts.

Your presence will count. The more of us there are, the stronger our message will carry. Come with your friends, your neighbors, your colleagues. Bring color, energy, hope.

The C.a.P. team Democracy

Our vision:

“A world where everyone can participate equitably in reflections and political decisions in favor of the present and future common good by relying on collective wisdom.”

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