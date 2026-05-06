The peaceful revolution to take back government from politicians and interests can and must begin at the local level. The seriousness of our problem and the scale of the task demand a realistic approach. Starting locally, we can begin to build a political culture where large numbers of people directly oversee their own governments, and the idea of government by professional politicians and powerful interests becomes no longer acceptable, and ultimately, no longer possible.

The task of establishing popular control of local governments is relatively easy for two reasons:

First, most cities and county charters can be amended through citizens’ initiative petitions and referendum, which means that we can fundamentally reform these municipal systems without professional politicians standing in our way.

Second, many of the most successful cities outside of the United States are controlled by large groups of elected ordinary citizens, not professional politicians. Our first moves to restore citizen-controlled government in the United States, therefore, cannot be construed as radical, because what we propose to do here in America at the local level is done elsewhere with great success. Models for good democratic city government are operating well in cities abroad.

(On how beginning locally can ultimately eliminate politics as a profession throughout the USA, including in the US Congress, see Citizens Rising #9)

For many years, The Economist has been ranking global cities on “livability.” Cities are ranked based on the following metrics: 1) stability (including crime), 2) healthcare, 3) education, 4) infrastructure and 5) culture and the environment. It may come as a surprise to many Americans, but some of the world’s most successful cities are governed by large bodies of everyday citizens. For 2025, the topmost livable cities are Copenhagen, Vienna and Zurich.

Notice the “Residents per Elected Representative” column on the far right. Each of the cities with highly ranked qualities of life have orders or magnitude fewer city residents per elected official than their US counterparts.

As a result, we can see in the “Total Seats” column that the world’s most successful cities tend to have much larger city councils, which is important to recognize. Nothing is lost by massively expanding city councils. Better democratic representation leads to better city government. It should also be noted that most of these elected positions in high-quality-of-life cities are part-time. Power is based on normal city residents rather than professional politicians.

A major difference between the US and the European cities above, is that the European utilize systems of “proportional representation.” Their systems are built around political parties, of which there are usually several. Each party has a list of candidates, who run together at-large. Voters are asked to choose one party list or another. Political parties receive financial support from the state, though in some cases private interests also fund campaigns.

Proportional representation is not, however, a good fit for US cities and American political circumstances. First, most US cities have either non-partisan elections or are dominated by only one political party.

The first progressives were wise to discourage partisanship in local elections. Most voters want leaders focused on competent city services, not ideology. Political parties are notoriously sources of corruption and groupthink, and in fact are becoming less popular in Europe.



Importantly, in the United States, money in elections is the lynchpin of our corrupted political system. Note, above, the huge sizes of US urban electoral districts. A race in Los Angeles, for example, can cost $2 million. It’s an invitation to corruption and service to special interests that should be unacceptable.

Proportional representation systems do not solve our American money-in-elections problem because Americans do not publicly fund political parties and the cost of at-large elections in big American cities is enormous. Proportional representation systems in US cities would leave American elections dominated by the same special interests necessary to fund city-wide political campaigns at present.

It would be far better to create political systems where neighbors can elect trusted neighbors at little cost from neighborhood-sized sized districts, so that elections can be about reputations and relationships, not money, marketing and political ideology. What we can take from successful cities abroad is the reality that cities are well-run when power is truly in the hands of many everyday citizens.

For the story of how American city government became so unrepresentative, and for comparisons with more democratic cities in other parts of the world, see my article, “Save Our Cities,” published in the National Civic Review.

See also my piece on the highly democratic model of city government used in Stockholm, Sweden, published by Pacific Research Institute.

Starting locally to take government back from politicians and interests is something you can begin working on right now. Form a committee in your community to consider the size of your electoral districts and municipal council. Then research the process through which your local districts might be reduced in size, and your council expanded. Citizens Rising is here to help. Once you are serious about getting started, contact us at Stephen@CitizensRising.org.

Citizens’ Initiative campaigns to amend local charters can be expensive. We are developing a fund to help. Please consider supporting our work financially by contributing HERE.