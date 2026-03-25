The thought of thousands of elected representatives in Congress, or in a state legislature, can be reflexively horrifying. No one wants to multiply politicians. Why on earth would we add hundreds or even thousands more of them?

The idea, however, is that these elected officials, chosen from community-sized districts, would serve part time and keep their day jobs. They would be normal people, not professional politicians.

But yes, there would be a lot of them, many thousands in fact when it comes to the US House of Representatives. Most would serve from home, among the people they are supposed to represent.

Elites since the beginning of history say large bodies of people are potential “mobs,” or maybe “mad,” when it comes to their collective thought processes. The elites are wrong in this case. In fact, elites are wrong in most cases, while collective wisdom is usually correct, and always correct over time.

One of the best proofs that masses of people outsmart experts exists in the world of stock market investing. In any given year, a mutual fund manager, using his or her team’s expertise to pick stocks, is only 43% likely to choose stocks that outperform an index fund that represents a broad market of stocks. The broad market, of course, is the crowd.

The track record of professional stock pickers only gets worse over time. In five years, the likelihood of that same mutual fund outperforming the index fund drops to 20% and then to 12—15% over 10 years, and 5—8% over 15—20 years. Over 30 years, less than 1% of professionally run mutual funds consistently beat market indexes.

What’s true for markets is also true for mass decision-making in government.

Was there ever a more successful civilization per capita than ancient Athens? In the areas of philosophy, art, science, architecture, drama, medicine and politics, tiny ancient Athens and the Hellenic communities around it accomplished more in a mere 170 years than whole continents in a millennium.

Athen’s incredible contributions to posterity are surely attributable to its democracy, which was foundational. All laws and major public decisions in ancient Athens were made by the citizens themselves, who met frequently in an assembly of 6,000 or even 10,000 during times when public business was most urgent. The agenda was set by a council of 500, who were chosen through a lottery system. Out of such mass political participation emerged Athen’s incredibly creative and productive democratic culture. In other worlds, Athens was successful because it harnessed the collective wisdom of its people.

Nevertheless, the Founding Fathers of the United States looked upon Athens as a cautionary tale. They criticized Athenian democracy on the grounds that it could be irrational and mobbish. At the same time, many worried that large bodies of lawmakers could be “unwieldy.” It’s ironic, because a body of people cannot be simultaneously both impulsive and indecisive.

History suggests that mobbishness is a real problem when it comes to democracy. Athen’s failures (failures that are dwarfed by Athens’ accomplishments) were consistently ones where the majority acted unjustly, often foolishly, and always impulsively.

The founding generation of the United States created a constitution designed to resist a “tyranny of the majority” through a system of “checks and balances.” The founders created separate branches of government with differing characteristics and powers to encourage judicious lawmaking through deliberation. As an additional defense against mobbishness, the founding generation of everyday Americans demanded a Bill of Rights, also to protect minority opinions and individuals.

The United States has not always been successful in preventing tyrannies of the majority. For generations, Jim Crow laws kept African Americans as second-class citizens. Thousands of Japanese Americans were rounded up and put into camps during World War II, for no other reason than their ancestry.

But would anyone seriously argue that “tyranny of the majority” is a greater threat than “tyranny of the few” or “tyranny of the one?”

Though “tyranny of the majority” can be a real problem when it comes to large numbers of people governing themselves, “unwieldiness,” is not. In fact, unwieldiness, or slow and cumbersome decision making, is not a bug in a democratic system; it’s a feature. “Unwieldiness” is in fact a check on impulsiveness.

In modern times, no democratic political system in the world is more unwieldy than that of Switzerland. What would be routine legislative matters in every other country usually requires a constitutional amendment in Switzerland. The creation of the Swiss National Bank, federal taxes, the Swiss social security system, subsidies to cantonal universities, and even some hiking trails, all required constitutional amendments in Switzerland, and that process is rigorously democratic, and slow.

To amend the Swiss Constitution, an amendment can be proposed either by the national parliament, by eight of the twenty-six cantons, or through a popular initiative, which requires the certified signatures of 100,000 citizens on petitions, prior to appearing on a ballot for a popular vote. Whichever route the amendment initiative process takes, it must then be approved by a majority of the voters throughout Switzerland, AND it must also be approved by the voters in in a majority Switzerland’s 26 cantons. Swiss constitutional amendment proposals routinely fail several times before eventually succeeding.

All of this “unwieldiness” is massively beneficial to the Swiss people, because it produces arguably the highest quality of life of any country in the world. Among global rankings, Switzerland is #1 for health and life expectancy, 1# for income and wealth, #2 for safety and security, (and #7 in a separate ranking), #2 for employment and its job market, #2 for political stability, #3 for quality of life, #4 for life satisfaction, #4 for education, #4 for purchasing power, #6 for environmental quality (and #9 in a separate ranking) and #10 for infrastructure. Switzerland produces these stunning results while simultaneously maintaining a low per capita tax rate, between the bottom 25th and 30th percentiles among 200 nations surveyed.

Unwieldiness, or slow and deliberative government that involves the whole of the people over time, produces the best results. It is the opposite of rash decision making that so often produces harmful secondary and unintended consequences.

Unsurprisingly, Switzerland is also mostly governed by part-time citizen legislators, elected from small districts, and Switzerland devolves decision making and resource allocation to localities much more than most countries.

So, in ancient times we have the example of tiny Athens, which vastly outperformed in its contributions to global culture and posterity. Governed by thousands of everyday citizens, Athens pioneered many practices that are still with us today. And in the case of Switzerland, we have the example of a modern democracy, the most democratic country in the world beginning in the mid-1800s, that is epitome of “unwieldy,” yet has proven extremely successful.

But what about today, in the Information Age?

Twenty-first century thought leaders have long understood that web-based connectivity offers revolutionary potential for democratic collaboration on an unprecedented scale.

That potential revolution is suggested by the unheralded Google Review. Today it’s rare for anyone to purchase even a moderately expensive product or service without first checking out its popular reviews on the Web. Consumers want to know how many stars a product or service has, and beyond that, they will read the comments of people who have used that product or service. It’s impossible to quantify, but ongoing public scrutiny and public disclosure through online reviews has surely led to immense improvement in the quality of products and services.

When one considers that an online review is really a vote that evaluates a product, and the sum total of votes or stars, something like an election, then we are getting close to perceiving the possibility of much more democracy through the relatively new technology at our disposal.

More stunningly, the story of the Linux computer operating system suggests the potential of crowd-sourced democratic policy creation in the Information Age.

In the early 1980s, a rebellious MIT student, Richard Stallman, started a project to create an open-source operating system to compete with Unix, which was the existing proprietary system then owned by AT&T. His idea was both novel and seemingly improbable. He thought programmers around the world could create a better system, and that they would do so for free.

Amazingly, Stallman was right! Programmers everywhere soon became intrigued by how easy it was to contribute to his new operating system. In 1985 Stallman founded the Free Software Foundation. He also sponsored a clever licensing regime that required every new technical contribution to remain opensource and free.

By 1991, the hardest part of the system, the “kernel,” had yet to be created, when a Finish programmer, Linus Torvald, stepped in, and with the help of thousands of coders from all over the world, birthed the operating system Linux. A free product created through collective work and wisdom, Linux is in many respects as good or better than Microsoft Windows. Linux lives on today, now powering numerous systems and products from super computers to cloud infrastructure and smartphones.

The open-source movement and Linux prove two important truths beyond a shadow of a doubt, truths that are essential when pondering the possibility of a far more democratic and decentralized political system not dominated by professional politicians.

First, the Internet permits highly talented people, including geographically distributed specialists, to freely collaborate and build impressive solutions, even complex technological solutions, together.

Second, thousands of such public-spirited people are willing to collaborate, for the love of creative innovation and to help design a better world, without any meaningful material reward for themselves whatsoever. In terms of character, they are the opposite of professional politicians.

Would not America’s many public-spirited and talented people similarly collaborate to address and potentially solve innumerable public challenges, if real power could be put in their hands? Is it not now time to crowdsource representative democracy?

(Next: How Decentralized Citizen Democracy Could Work in Practice)