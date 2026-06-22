Why can’t we all just get along?

We can! The lovefest between Americans and their foreign guests visiting for the World Cup is all over social media.

It seems that Americans love foreigners and foreigners love Americans. Who knew?

The city of Boston would invite the entire nation of Scotland to move in next door, and the Scots might oblige, if it were not for Boston prices.

A Boston police officer spontaneously demonstrated the spirit of the moment, skillfully juggling a soccer ball for Scottish fans.

A German named Freddy has been bowled over by American hospitality throughout the South. His travel posts on X have gone viral.

Like a damn breaking, it’s all love pouring out between Americans and foreigners here for the World Cup.

A patriotic African American podcaster (who because he’s black is supposed to feel separate and aggrieved) put his finger on it. The problem, he said, is “the politicians,” who generate nonstop negativity.

President Trump is often nasty and condescending to the rest of the world. Woke ideology twists and condemns all things American. It all gets amplified through media where hate, outrage and fear is the business model.

But get most normal people together and it’s all warmth and friendship.

Some claim American friendliness is merely superficial. Visitors can be disappointed that it doesn’t necessarily go deeper.

But tell that to this Scottish woman visiting Boston, who teared up when reflecting upon the kindness of her New England hosts (who unlike southerners, are supposed to be cold as cod in the Gulf of Maine).

I am New England native who grew up in the Boston area. Someone has already penned a folksong about the Tartan Army’s social conquest of Boston, and every time I play it, I find myself choking up. Watch and listen.

Why do we crave this so much?

It’s because we feel beaten down by the relentless negatively in our politics and media.

Watching appreciative Japanese fans cleaning up the stadium in Dallas sets an awe-inspiring example. Don’t you just want to give each one of them a hug?

Or the Frenchman, who—of all things— praised our food (Texas barbecue specifically) and our friendliness.

We drink it all up like people dying of thirst in a dessert.

There’s an immensely powerful truth underlying all the love: Our people are infinitely better than our “leaders.”

It’s our politicians and their allies in the media who have been fanning the fires of fear and hatred. Our people have had enough, but they don’t know what to do about it, except maybe share their natural good nature with a stranger.

What foreigners perceive as American friendliness implies much more. When a people so eagerly want to embrace and serve their neighbors, even foreign ones, it suggests civic virtue.

Civic virtue means voluntarily putting community above self, which is exactly what America’s “leadership” does not do.

Our political system has morphed into something grotesque in which all of the incentives within that system promote selfish interests.

Those interests have been serving themselves while nurturing hatred among the American people, and between us and rest of the world.

There is service to self and service to others. Every moment is a time for choosing. The issues is not merely political; it is spiritual. Each one of us is constantly faced with the profound choice of love, indifference or hate.

Don’t play their game. Don’t hate your neighbor over anything, but especially not over politics.

As our foreign guests graciously remind us, selfishness is the opposite of the American character. We are a kind and generous people who possess a vast reservoir of civic virtue, built up over 250 years. But we are today saddled with a political system that is inconsistent with the values of the citizens it is supposed to represent.

The tension between a corrupt self-dealing leadership class and the fundamentally good people it is supposed to serve cannot last forever. One must eventually change the other.

It is time for a revolution. It should be a peaceful revolution, but a revolution, nonetheless. Here at Citizens Rising, we are trying to show the way. Thank you to our foreign guests, who remind us who we really are.