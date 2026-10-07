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CocotteMinute's avatar
CocotteMinute
21h

Perfectly echoing your excellent analysis :

”The factory of urgency - why the economic system feeds on permanent crises”

https://cocotteminute.substack.com/p/the-factory-of-urgency

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