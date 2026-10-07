The countdown to the explosion of the 40 trillion US national debt has begun. In financial terms, it will be nuclear. Few of us are prepared for what is to come.



The unfolding catastrophe has everything to do with the professionalization of politics and the enfeebling of representative democracy, but before going there, listen.



The ominous ticking sound you hear, almost imperceptible amid the partisan noise, is the steady rise in long-term interest rates on US Treasuries.



Before tuning out because financial talk seems boring, consider:

If we had a functioning media, the story surrounding this little graph would be broadcast constantly. But we don’t and it isn’t.



What the chart reveals is that investors are demanding higher and higher rates for US treasuries because they are losing confidence that the US government will fully pay back its debt.

A Goldman Sachs trader has described the long end of the US Treasury market as “totally bidless”—trader shorthand for extraordinarily weak demand for long-term US debt—while the 10-year rate has reached 5.34%, its highest since 2002.

The riskier the investment, the higher the return investors demand. Today, US debt is looking riskier all the time.

In fact, foreign governments are now buying more gold than US debt.

The implications indicate a looming crisis, the likes of which we have never seen.

What the federal government now spends annually on interest payments to fund our national debt is already larger than the entire defense budget. And the Pentagon isn’t known to be run on the cheap.

Here is an idea of what happens to interest payments as a percentage of the federal budget if rates rise to prior historic levels:

Debt consumes ever larger portions of total federal spending.

The bar graph above—as bad as it makes the debt situation look—actually understates the danger because it does not show how persistently higher interest costs create additional debt.

To illustrate this power of compounding, here is what would happen to our existing national debt if interest were financed with additional borrowing and compounded at several rates comparable to actual 10-year Treasury yields experienced during the last fifty years.

Yet today's $40 trillion national debt is only part of the problem. The federal government's own financial report estimates an $88.4 trillion present-value shortfall over the next 75 years for Social Security, Medicare and other social-insurance programs. Separately, the government reports another $15.5 trillion in liabilities for federal employee, military and veterans' benefits.

Both graphs are illustrations; neither captures the full extent of the problem. The first does not show how higher interest costs can themselves add to the debt.

The second shows the power of compound interest on today's $40 trillion debt but leaves out future deficits and the enormous costs of an aging population.

America's debt situation only gets worse as the baby boomers continue to age. Under current Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projections, debt held by the public rises from about 120% of GDP in 2036 to 175% by 2056—even under its comparatively modest interest-rate assumptions.



The sums involved are so large that they are incomprehensible.



Should the AI bubble burst, the stock market crash, and a recession ensue—a perfectly plausible set of circumstances—the US debt will increase even more, in order to pass out the now-customary bailouts and handouts, sometimes called “helicopter money.”

The dire fiscal reality brings us back to why foreign sovereign banks are now acquiring gold instead of acquiring more US treasuries. They suspect the truth.

The United States is going to monetize its debt. President Trump said the quiet part out loud just the other day:

Inflation, certain levels of inflation, will pay off that debt very rapidly. Very rapidly.

Instead of letting interest rates rise, the US government is going to buy its own debt. It is going to produce more money out of nowhere by pressing a few buttons. It’s been happening off and on since 2008, but what’s coming next will be unprecedented.

The last time the United States experienced severe inflation was during the 1970s and early 1980s:

The precipitous drop in inflation after 1980 was the direct result of the leadership of Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker, who was appointed by President Carter and reappointed by President Reagan. Volcker crushed inflation by raising short-term interest rates to extraordinarily high levels. Long-term interest on the 10-year US Treasury topped out at 15.84%.



Given the size of the US debt, similar action against inflation today is impossible.

No matter, the plan must be to increase inflation, not reduce it, in order to deal with the nation’s otherwise uncontrollable debt.

Higher taxes and budget cuts, though not impossible, won’t be enough. Higher taxes would likely slow necessary economic growth.

Inflation, itself, operates like an insidious tax on savers and those whose wages cannot keep up. The compounding effects can be devastating through the loss of purchasing power:

The rates above are like what Americans have experienced in the past, and were plenty bad enough, when a federal reserve stepped in to put a stop to it.



But what will happen when a federal reserve deliberately fuels inflation to shrink the national debt, an approach that seems increasingly inevitable?



Nobody has any idea. Images of Weimar Germany come to mind, with people pushing around wheelbarrows of paper currency. Inflation is unlikely to get that bad, but Argentina levels of chronic inflation might not be beyond the realm of possibility.



We have no way of knowing just how devastating it will be or how long it will last.

Here, however, is what we do know. We know who to blame for this looming disaster: professional politicians of both major parties.



Year after year, regardless of which party controlled Congress, American national debt has mounted.



Supposed budget-hawk Republican Paul Ryan used to say, “This coming debt crisis is the most predictable crisis in our country's history.” Ryan was absolutely right.



Then, after becoming Speaker of the US House, arguably the second most powerful position in American politics, Paul Ryan apparently stopped caring about the national debt and backed Trump’s bloated budgets.



At least the Democrats never pretended to care about the debt.



While it might be easier to obfuscate responsibility for other terrible decisions made by the US government, like those involving Covid and variously horrific foreign wars of choice, the national debt is different.

The national debt is a catastrophe that can only be blamed on our class of selfish professional politicians, who self-evidently care more about their power and their political careers than they do the future of the country.

Professional politicians almost always care more about the next election than they do about the next generation.

It is a particularly clear and damning indictment of our entire political system.

The political establishment will point the finger back at us, claiming that we want government “services” without paying for them, and suggest that the national debt is in reality our own fault. It is untrue. Public opinion surveys show that Americans have long been concerned about our national debt.



But We the People should bear full responsibility if we do not act to reform our political system to replace professional politicians with our own neighbors, who can be relied upon to serve our communities and not themselves.

For now, we must endure the terrible financial implications of what they have done to us, the mostly good citizens they were elected to represent and serve.



Update: As of 10/7, the long-term US Treasury is now above 5.7%.





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