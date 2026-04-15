Based on the decision of one person—President Donald Trump—the United States commenced military action against the Islamic Republic of Iran, on February 28, 2026.

The Constitution clearly requires a congressional declaration of war prior to engaging in military hostilities with another nation. Iran’s threat to the United States was not “imminent” in any reasonable definition of that term (which is not found in the Constitution). The Founders would probably conclude that Donald Trump should be impeached.

By the same standard, Barack Obama should have been impeached for taking military action to topple Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

After Qaddafi was killed, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton proclaimed in Trump-like fashion, “We came, we saw, he died.”

Any justifications for each military action aside, each was unconstitutional.

The last time the United States lawfully declared war on another nation was at the beginning of World War II. Since then, the United States has taken military actions in Korea, Vietnam, the Dominican Republic, Grenada, Panama, Bosnia, Somalia, Kuwait/Iraq, Iraq again, and Afghanistan. Many of these military interventions were unquestionably “wars.”

In some cases, the President was “authorized” to take military action at his discretion, but nowhere does the US Constitution permit the US Congress to delegate away its authority.

Making war is a hard choice, and that choice is supposed to be left to the people’s most direct representatives.

In many ways, the US Congress now routinely shirks its constitutional mandate to govern. The funding of Social Security and Medicare is now on autopilot, so in fact Congress essentially has nothing to do with the lion’s share of the federal budget. The Federal Reserve, so powerful that it is like a fourth branch of government, has no congressional oversight. The Federal Reserve, itself, funds something called the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, suggesting that the people’s own representatives cannot be trusted with funding consumer protection.

The pattern is clear. A Congress full of professional politicians has abdicated its constitutional responsibility to govern and instead spends its time doing little else but playing political games.

American presidents have increasingly stepped into the void left by Congress with unconstitutional military campaigns abroad and “executive orders” at home.

President Obama suggested that he did not need Congress to get things done when he said, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” As President he changed the Affordable Care Act at will and bailed out Chrysler Corporation without congressional approval.

President Biden declined to enforce immigration laws and unilaterally forgave billions of dollars in student loans, actions that were either without congressional authorization or in deliberate defiance of the law through feigned incompetence when it came to border control.

President Trump has been raising tariffs, a power the Constitution explicitly reserves to Congress.

The Supreme Court over-ruled Trump and Biden, creating policy chaos. The US government must now return $165-175 billion to importers, though nothing to the consumers who paid the taxes through higher prices. Hard-fought US negotiations over trade with other nations are now undone.

President Biden was forced by the Supreme Court to staunch his unilateral college loan forgiveness, but loans that were forgiven were never unforgiven.

When Congress surrenders its authority then it’s only natural for American Presidents to act unilaterally, whether out of opportunism or necessity.

Constitutionally, it is the President’s duty to execute the will of Congress, and little more. The possibility of rebalancing constitutional authority would emerge with a US Congress composed of very many normal citizens who would serve part time and from home (See Citizens Rising #4 and Citizens Rising #6).

Normal citizens are not narrowly focused on political considerations the way professional politicians are. A Congress functioning properly would direct the President, not the other way around. In other words, fixing congress would go a long way towards fixing the presidency.

While the Founder’s division of constitutional powers between the president and Congress remains wise and workable—provided that the US Congress were de-professionalized—the same cannot be said of the presidential selection process, which has morphed into something unintended.

The selection of the US President was never supposed to be an exercise in mass marketing, which is what it has become. The original electoral college was designed so that local leaders would choose the candidate for president with the best personal reputation. Somewhat like the method for choosing US Senators, it was originally a system of indirect election.

If the American people are to successfully reform their political system to base the selection of Members of Congress not on money and marketing, but on reputations and relationships, then should we not want to do the same for the presidency?

Implicitly, Americans have understood the value of not making the presidential election all about money and marketing. What other explanation is there for the quirky practice of giving the small states of Iowa and New Hampshire outsized roles in selecting each party’s nominees? The retail politics that is practiced in these states permits citizens to personally interview those who seek to occupy the most powerful office in the world. Iowa and New Hampshire are a vestige of an older system in which our leaders were not selected by money and media manipulation.

Winner-take-all primaries and snowballing media coverage of candidates with momentum in sequential presidential primaries enhance the importance of money in politics. Candidates without deep political war chests fall by the wayside during the American presidential primary marathon.

In the general election, the vestige of the old electoral college remains, but only in the controversial weighting of electoral votes. The weighing of the characters and reputations of would-be presidents is now replaced with a media-driven hate fest of negative campaigning.

To reform the selection of American presidents, the chief executive of the United States could be selected by Congress. It makes sense if the goal is to get money and marketing out of politics and if we want the president beholden to the people and not special interests. Such a radical change would make the American president more like a European prime minister.

Americans would probably be reluctant to give up the direct election of the president but consider how many of the last ten chief executives were characters truly worthy of the nation’s highest office. We should want our presidents to be among the most ethical and intelligent of our people. Who seriously believes that’s what we have been getting?

Perhaps, in a hybrid approach, our expansive US House of many ordinary citizens could be empowered with nominating a number of candidates for President. The American people could then in turn directly select the President from among these nominees, whose campaigns might be publicly financed.

In a democratic republic, the people should govern through their elected representatives. A chief executive’s role is to implement the will of the people as determined by those representatives. When a president unilaterally makes war, reshapes industrial policy through tariffs or fails to enforce immigration laws, then that president violates the Constitution.

The now routine presidential usurpation of power is the natural result of a US Congress full of professional politicians who constantly choose to play politics rather than perform their duties under the law. Regardless of how the presidency might be reshaped, the key to preserving government of the people remains the abolition of politics as a profession and the massive expansion of representative democracy.



The next question is, “how?”

(Next: A realistic strategy to restore citizen control of government)