Last week we explored social, economic and political equality in America since the time of Alexis de Tocqueville’s visit to the United States in 1831-1832. We reflected on de Tocqueville’s observations as seen through the lens of a 21st century immigrant, intellectual, and self-described spiritual “seeker,” Jonathan Bi.

Today I intend to dive into something more unusual: the relationship between politics and spirituality, subjects addressed in Bi’s second lecture.

“Religion and politics don’t mix,” you say?

If you object, it’s because we in the United States are so accultured to the separation of church and state that such a reaction is impulsive. Why would we want to sully the spiritual with the political?

I will argue here that spirituality and politics are always associated, whether for good or ill.

We can use Johnathan Bi’s reflections on de Tocqueville, as well as Bi’s own personal story, to help guide us through this interesting territory.

Johnathan Bi is remarkably young—exactly how young is oddly difficult to determine. His biographies seem to omit his age, though his educational history places him somewhere in his twenties. Perhaps that's intentional. Bi may not want his youth to distract from the weight of his ideas.

I believe Bi is destined to be one of the great intellectuals of this century. That seems to be his great wish for himself, a wish he appears ambivalent about.

Should one want greatness for oneself? Is such a desire selfish and spiritually unhealthy? Bi has almost certainly wrestled with these questions, which is to his credit.

The way to wealth and status in China is through the sciences, mathematics and business. CCP politics might follow. From his mother’s side, young Johnathan was taught that he was descended from one of China’s great noble houses.

Bi’s father, however, struggled to achieve success. By 2008 the family was in financial trouble, which prompted them to emigrate to Vancouver, Canada. To achieve the status Johnathan craved (or importantly believed he craved), the young man applied his formidable intellectual gifts to math, where he excelled. He was invited to participate in Canada’s most prestigious high school math competition, the Canadian Math Olympiad. Later, he earned a full scholarship to Columbia University where he studied computer science and philosophy.

At Columbia Bi noticed something that struck him as peculiar. The supposedly independent students disproportionately wanted the same few prestigious careers—finance, tech, medicine and law.

Bi recognized himself in the phenomenon. He says he accumulated achievements he didn’t need and contemplated careers he didn’t really want in order to impress people he didn’t particularly like.

He pressed on anyway. The cool kids were dropping out of school and launching start-ups. Bi tried that and failed, triggering what appears to be depression and an existential crisis.

As Bi worked to finish his degree, he became increasingly preoccupied with the question: “Why do we want what we want if it does not make us happy?”

Among the philosophers Bi studied, Jean-Jacques Rousseau, Friedrich Nietzche and René Girard suggested some answers. They each taught that the society in which people live establishes what should and should not be valued. The need for social approval is apparently all-powerful in every culture.



On a personal level, the question was how could one escape the desire for social approval and achieve contentment for its own sake? A question like this seems to have launched Bi on a spiritual quest, beginning with Buddhism.



Along the way came a larger question. If society powerfully shapes personal values, how can we encourage the development of a society with healthy public values and priorities?



For answers, Bi turned to classical philosophy of ancient Greece and the founding values of his adopted country, the United States, which brought him to the observations and reflections of Alexis de Tocqueville, who had discovered a unique democratic culture flourishing in America. De Tocqueville perceived that these democratic values were exceedingly powerful. Government was scarcely needed if the people policed themselves.

It doesn’t take a genius to see that culture shapes personal and collective values, whether in early 19th Century America, or on the 21st century Columbia University campus where Bi studied.

Classical political theory, which was largely embraced by America’s Founding Fathers, teaches that a democratic people must be a moral and ethical people if democracy is to survive. De Tocqueville and Bi agree, but Bi says 1) excessive toleration, 2) materialism and 3) skepticism—values that flourish in democratic culture—can degrade democracy itself. Freedom can easily become licentiousness.

De Tocqueville noticed that the widespread practice of religion in America protected against the moral degradation that typically threatens democracy. But it was a peculiar sort of tolerant religion that Americans practiced.



As Bi points out, religion—or traditional religion anyway—is inherently intolerant. Religion speaks the language of absolutes. The Jews are the chosen people or they are not. Jesus is the savior of the world, or he is not. Mohammed is the final and most important prophet, or he is not. As Bi points out, typically there is no wiggle room in any of these faiths, or their denominations.



Because religions teach absolute truths, why would dissent be tolerated? It’s not at all unnatural that religion be enforced by the state, which had historically been the case before the 18th century Enlightenment.

In the United States, however, the idea of toleration has morphed into affirmation and even celebration over religious differences.

Bi tells a funny story from when he had first arrived in the USA. At a dinner party, a Christian and Jewish couple, recently engaged, explained how they were going to raise their children in both faiths. For Bi, who supposed that adherents to religions took their religious texts seriously, was baffled. Normally, religion doesn’t permit this sort of flexibility.

Was Jesus the Messiah for whom the Jewish people had waited, or was he something terrible, a false prophet and fraud? How could this fundamental question ever be addressed at the table of the new proposed Christian-Jewish family?

The answer lies in the spiritual choices we Americans made, and here is where I think Bi misses something.



As an illustration of how divisive and intolerant Christianity can be, Bi quotes Jesus:

Think not that I am come to send peace on earth: I came not to send peace, but a sword. For I am come to set a man at variance against his father, and the daughter against her mother, and the daughter in law against her mother in law.

— Matthew 10:34–36

The Jesus quoted in the Book of Luke is even tougher:

If any man come to me, and hate not his father, and mother, and wife, and children, and brethren, and sisters, yea, and his own life also, he cannot be my disciple.

— Luke 14:26

A short while later, Jesus commands something still harder for some people, especially people living in a materialist society like the United States:

So likewise, whosoever he be of you that forsaketh not all that he hath, he cannot be my disciple.

—Luke 14:33

Again and again, Jesus admonishes wealth and seems to demand material poverty in his followers.

Bi believes that Americans have watered down their Christianity so much that religious “toleration” has rendered Christianity into meaningless mush.

Here, I will push back.

The Bible can appear full of contradictions. Those who feel the need to reconcile everything will call these contradictions “tensions.” Either way, Americans have tended to subordinate inconvenient Biblical teachings to what they regard as Christianity's highest truths.

Jesus expressed the Judeo-Christian values Americans came to embrace when he was asked which was the highest of the Jewish laws. Jesus responded:

Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.

— Matthew 22:37–40

Americans chose, directly and subliminally, to prioritize Jesus’ most universal messages, like:

Judge not, and ye shall not be judged: condemn not, and ye shall not be condemned: forgive, and ye shall be forgiven.

— Luke 6:37

To be sure, America has always been a hotbed of fundamentalist Christianity, which can insist that only faith—rather than love and forgiveness—leads to salvation. American Christians can certainly be judgmental.



But there is more going on here than theology. Religious ideas shape culture and culture can shape religion.



British historian Tom Holland, after studying the rise of Christianity for his book Dominion, marvels at how profoundly “Christian” the secular West is, without even realizing it. Holland is well-positioned to understand the import of Christianity on Western values, because prior to writing Dominion he specialized studying the ancient Greeks and Romans.

According to Holland, Christianity established the intrinsic equality of all people, a belief not at all “self-evident” in the Roman world.

Christianity also developed a universal sympathy for victims of all kinds.

The idea of “natural rights” is rooted in Christianity.

And prior to Christianity, powerful males routinely accessed vulnerable people sexually, something no longer acceptable.

Even modern progressivism maps onto Christianity.

Christianity: sin > guilt > confession > redemption.

Progressivism: privilege > complicity > acknowledgement > activism > social justice.

In the United States, the early embrace of religious toleration spun out culturally in a unique way. Bi says it made our religion into “mush.”



With all due respect to Johnathan Bi, to “love one’s neighbor as oneself” is not “mush.” The Victorian impulse to improve society and the Wilsonian drivers of American foreign policy can be understood as natural—and extremely consequential—ultimate results of the most essential teaching of Jesus.

No, the results are not always benign. But the Christian intentions, whether explicit or not, are unmistakable.

Foreigners visiting the United States frequently comment on the friendliness and kindness of Americans. I believe it’s Judeo-Christian love in everyday practice, whether recognized as such or not.

An Australian immigrant and podcaster, “Mike,” has thought deeply about the significance of American friendliness. Here is what he has to say:

Many people here (in the USA) don’t view kindness as something that only happens when there is a reason for it. They view it as a responsibility . . . not a huge responsibility, or something heroic, just a small one. Leave things a little better than you found them. Leave people a little better than you found them.

(I recommend listening to Mike’s entire 11-minute podcast, From Down Under to Down South)

Mike is exactly right. Many—if not most—Americans feel an obligation to smile at strangers, to say hello, to hold open doors, to make a joke while waiting in line if one comes to mind, to compliment someone out of the blue, and to help. We constantly share a little love.

The kindness of Americans was remarked upon again and again by those visiting the United States during the World Cup.

Kindness as a national trait is a hard thing to quantify. However, when asked in an opinion poll if the respondent had, during the past month, “Helped a stranger, or someone you didn’t know who needed help,” 76% of Americans said they had, which led all Western countries except war-torn Ukraine.



Suppose 19th century religious toleration in the United States did indeed lead Americans to de-emphasize disagreement and instead stress the two great commandments, as Jesus urged, including “to love one’s neighbor as oneself.” Would not such a sentiment express itself in everyday life exactly as it is, in practice, in the United States today, with routine acts of kindness among the religious and non-religious alike?

Americans do not merely “tolerate” each other. We “affirm” each other.

Jonathan Bi, in his lecture, reasonably describes how a culture of affirmation can be oppressive by making certain controversial opinions socially costly. That’s true.

But to focus on the negative is to miss the great positive spiritual power daily exercised by the American people with acts of everyday kindness, which I believe are rooted in the most important teachings of Jesus and the great commandments of the Torah.

“American exceptionalism” can mean different things. Honestly, I never liked the expression because it can suggest that the rules don’t apply to us. “American exceptionalism” sounds haughty and obnoxious. Still, I do believe there is something unique in our democratic and particular Judeo-Christian-based culture that makes our people unusually kind and generous.

But what of our government? I have argued that it is composed of people who are exactly the opposite.

Our political system—and arguably most of our leadership class—now caters to the selfish and sociopathic.

The American people perceive their society’s moral leadership crisis. Confidence in Congress and the major news media has fallen to extraordinarily low levels, while confidence in higher education has also deteriorated sharply.

Our politicians and media are actively encouraging us to hate and fear each other. It is their business model and it is malevolent.

Jesus said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

Abraham Lincoln cited this Jesus quote in the context of slavery. He said that the United States would have to one day be all slave, or all free.

We are at a similar “house divided” moment today. Our government, media and leadership class must either be reformed to reflect the goodness and selflessness of the American people, or our people must lose their exceptional nature, derived from their political and religious heritage.



We fail to reform our institutions at our peril. Either a corrupted elite culture reshapes our people, or We the People reform our institutions, beginning with the political system.

One of the many things I love about Jonathan Bi is his willingness to go places, intellectually and spiritually, that other members of the leadership class—a class he aspires to be a part of— will not. Bi does not bend to the socially acceptable. His mind seems completely open.



He sees that something momentous, spiritually, is afoot. I agree. Covid, wars, grotesque financial malfeasance on the part of our politicians, and the rise of AI, signal unprecedented sorts of corruption, danger and change.

I would only add that a peaceful political revolution must accompany a spiritual one.

Bi points out that science and technology have been relentlessly driving religion and spirituality to the margins. The creation of artificial intelligence by humans would seem to deliver a final blow. Does this sort of creation not make us godlike?

Bi, however, suggests two 21st century revelations.

First, on the edge of science today, space-time falls apart, and quantum physics encounters something suggestive of God. (Check out Donald Hoffman)

Second, Bi references near death experiences (NDE’s), of which there are thousands studied by reputable scientists. Testimonies across all cultures reveal that love is all that really matters, almost as if Jesus knew what he was talking about when he recommended the two great commandments. (Check out Bruce Grayson on NDEs.)

I leave you with the words spoken by the young and promising Johnathan Bi, at the close of his lecture at the de Tocqueville chateau: