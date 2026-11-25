Civility, anyone?



How on earth did we get here?



I am going to risk sounding like an old man longing for the good old days, but when I was growing up, we had social conventions that made the United States a far more ethical, rational and pleasant nation.

I was a child of the 1970s who came of age in the 1980s. The United States was then emerging from tumultuous times that included the Vietnam War, the assassinations of multiple beloved American leaders and Watergate.



When I was growing up, masses of children and dogs ran free. You left the house in the morning and were expected home for meals. What happened in between was mostly up to us kids. The dogs would chase you on your bike and sometimes bite you. Bullying was routine. We had banana seats but no bike helmets. Playgrounds consisted of jungle gyms built of steel bars set in concrete. The air was full of cigarette smoke. Safety belts in cars were optional. Often we tumbled around in the back of moving station wagons. In hindsight, everything seemed risky, reckless and out of control, but in fact we still had the guardrails around what mattered most.



Consider two related social conventions now near extinction: taboos and Overton Windows.



The word “taboo” was originally “tapu,” a Polynesian term discovered by Captain Cook during his travels in 1776. A “tapu” was a sacred restriction decreed by a Polynesian king or chieftain. It was a place a normal person could not go or thing not to be touched or said.



The English turned “tapu” into “taboo” and adopted the expression for their own use (The dreaded cultural appropriation rears its ugly head again!). The meaning of the word did not change much. It still referred to something that should not be said or discussed. The major difference is the source of the authority. In a democratic society, what is considered “taboo” is something that emerges organically and is decided collectively, rather than a norm imposed from above. Or at least that’s what it once was.



The notion of an “Overton Window” is similar and more recent. It is named after Joseph Overton, who theorized that politicians argue over a range of proposals that are restricted to a window of public acceptance. Politicians usually will not argue for a proposition outside of that window. The most important aspect of the concept is that the Overton window regularly moves, or maybe it also expands or contracts. Or possibly even shatters completely!



For example, at the beginning of Barack Obama’s first term in office, gay marriage was not considered an acceptable public policy option; it was outside of the Overton Window, so Obama opposed it. But in just four years, the Overton Window had moved so that gay marriage was now inside the window. Obama changed his position by the end of his first term in office.



Today, the Overton Window is a mile wide, with all kinds of crazy stuff blowing in. Similarly, we have few broadly accepted social taboos remaining. The result could be something like the image above.

When I was young, the Overton Window and social taboos held our society together. A few bright lines were drawn between right and wrong, which were taught to us as part of our democratic education.



I will never forget having to watch a film in school about why a small neo-Nazi group was allowed to parade through a Jewish community in Skokie, Illinois. The events took place in 1977-1978 and the film, Skokie: Right or Wrong?, was released in 1980, my first year of high school. The overwhelmingly Jewish town of Skokie, where a number of Holocaust survivors still lived, tried to prevent the neo-Nazi march.



The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), however, supported the right of the neo-Nazis to parade in Skokie. Their argument was made by a local ACLU activist, David Goldberger, who was also Jewish. Freedom, he argued, required legal tolerance for all sorts of terrible ideas.



As a boy I was taught two powerful values and lessons that, if not considered carefully, could seem in conflict.



First, reflections on the Holocaust were everywhere back then. All of our parents had lived through World War II. Because the evil committed by the Nazi regime was incomprehensible, the horrors were taught in schools, in libraries and on television, again and again. To defend the Nazis in any way or play down the Holocaust was a social taboo. “Never again” was the lesson.



And it was the right lesson for a moral and free people.



But the story of Skokie brought sacred social and political values into conflict.



Americans of all political persuasions—including those who had fought for civil rights and protested the Vietnam War—held freedom of speech to be sacred. Any policy that would in any way limit free speech was outside the Overton Window. Free speech was considered a sacred founding value of the United States. Not only is free speech necessary if a people are to remain free, but clashing perspectives and ideas are necessary in the practice of journalism and science.



It required a level of intellectual sophistication, then expected of our youth, to balance the awareness of what antisemitism could produce and the sacred right to free speech, a balance tested in the Skokie case.



One underlying lesson of it all: just because one has a right to say something doesn’t mean one should say it. Rights could be defended without abandoning the moral obligation to set social boundaries.



The words of Martin Luther King set the standard on race relations, but here the standards were perhaps adopted more imperfectly. The lesson taught was that skin color did not matter. Slavery and racial discrimination were wrong. King dreamed that we would all be judged by the content of our characters, not the color of our skins. That goal became all-pervasive during my coming of age.



But we did allow some racial discrimination in the form of “affirmative action,” policies that permitted discrimination in favor of Americans who appeared to be of African ancestry and identified as “black” (I put it this way because I still detest racial descriptions). I believe these policies were hugely problematic. Affirmative action infantilized and demeaned African Americans while violating the principle of two wrongs not making a right. Such policies were in tension with Martin Luther King’s words and likely reinforced or inflamed racial divisions and resentments.

US Presidents at the time of my youth both reflected and set the very real and moral values of the American people. Consider the foreign policies of Presidents Carter and Reagan.



President Carter tried to promote human rights around the world. He was deeply troubled that the US government frequently supported foreign dictators who oppressed their peoples. Carter cut off some of our Cold War allies if their standards for human rights did not come close enough to our own.



President Reagan revoked Carter’s standards for human rights in foreign policy but it wasn’t because human rights were unimportant to Reagan. On the contrary, Reagan correctly identified the Soviet Union as an “evil empire.” Reagan’s foreign policy was every bit as morality-driven as Carter’s. His supporters would argue that his approach was simply more practical. Having allies, however imperfect, was once considered useful, in pursuit not merely of national interests but also of national values

The foreign policies of Carter and Reagan framed a classic Overton window. Each of these presidents had a morally defensible point of view, and each drew a line in a place where reasonable people might disagree.

Today, radicals on the Left and Right have reached one unfortunate shared conclusion about US foreign policy. They claim it has always been merely in service to corrupt elites and interests. To listen to them, the USA has never fought for a morally worthy cause.

Lately, it gets worse. Some say that these elites driving US foreign policy are often Jewish or represent “Israeli” interests. They claim that Israel is guilty of “genocide,” which is just not intellectually serious. Rather, it’s part of an antisemitic narrative.



On foreign policy, today’s Democratic Party is for open borders and its most extremist wing appears sympathetic to the ideas of Karl Marx and radical Islamists. Do they know what “from the river to the sea” means? Are they just playing dumb?



Meanwhile, President Trump has made most foreign policy transactional. He has abused and alienated allies and equates the aggressor and the victim when it comes to the war in Ukraine. His public browbeating of Ukrainian President Zelensky is cringeworthy and shameful, or should be at least to anyone whose political sensibilities are products of the Reagan era.



Trump has unilaterally started a war against Islamist Iran without any congressional approval whatsoever. There’s apparently no need for an Overton Window when a president can use military force whenever he feels like it.



Trump adopted President Reagan’s campaign slogan but absolutely none of his graciousness. The rudeness of Trump trashes decades of taboos. His supporters cheer but would they want their own children to be so arrogant and ill-mannered?



President Reagan, in his time, was criticized for deficit spending. Reagan did not like deficits either, but his priority was winning the Cold War, a goal he largely achieved.



At the peak of Reagan’s deficit spending, US debt was 51.9% of GDP and 2.86 times annual receipts, which was then considered controversial and alarming. Today US debt is 124.6% of GDP and 7.43 times annual receipts, yet almost no one in power seems to care. When it comes to federal spending, there is no longer any Overton Window at all. The whole side of the house is blown out where a window once existed!



Congressman Thomas Massie, one of a tiny minority of politicians who care about the national debt, was primaried out of office by Trump’s so-called MAGA movement.



Massie has since been trying to rally an alternative political force that includes the pundit Tucker Carlson, who thinks maybe Churchill was the real villain of World War II. Carlson also uncritically platforms Holocaust deniers. Massie clearly does not believe Carlson’s views are taboo, and if they are not, then what is?



Not mentioned yet is the acceptance of transgender surgery on minors in some blue states. Some even question whether biological sex is an objective reality rather than something assigned at birth. Nope, no Overton Window here.



During Covid, a medical emergency, the federal government pressured social media platforms to censor dissenting medical opinion and punished dissenting doctors professionally. Clearly free speech is no longer considered sacred or useful, even when it is needed most.



Just laws demand a maximum of free speech to foster the critical thinking that ultimately protects people from all manner of harms. But a just society also demands manners bounded by social taboos and a tight Overton Window to keep out the storm of hate and incivility. Together, these social and political conventions foster a sense of community and encourage critical thinking in service to the public good.



To be honest, the late 1970s and early1980s were not a golden age for me. I spent much of my time afraid of girls, jammed in a locker or with a “kick me” sign on my back. I was socially awkward, to say the least.

But from that point of view, one can learn something about the values of kindness and justice. The first requires some social taboos and the second, a reasonable Overton Window.

Recently I have called for a Convention of the People (See Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3). We don’t need to turn the clock back to 1980, but we could learn something from happier times. Let us convene to restore the social values that made our society good, if not great.



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