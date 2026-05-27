The big news in politics last week was the defeat of the libertarian-leaning Republican, Thomas Massie, who was thumped in his Kentucky primary by President Trump’s sock puppet, Ed Gallrein.

There are many directions one could take this story, but one important lesson relates to representative democracy and trust.

On the morning after the election, Massie supporters all over the country were beside themselves with anger and confusion.

How could one of the most principled conservatives in Congress, who seemed to embody what the Founding Fathers stood for, lose a Republican primary in a conservative state to an opponent who is apparently so unsure of himself that he refused to debate?

Thomas Massie is virtually the only fiscally responsible member of the US House of representatives. He has stood alone against the tidal wave of red ink produced by his colleagues. For this Massie is a hero to many of us, who comprehend what it means to add at least a $ 1 trillion to the national debt each and every year. It’s a kind of economic suicide and Exhibit A for why our political system needs to be reformed.

Republican voters have traditionally cared deeply about the national debt and most still do.

So, what just happened in Kentucky?

It wasn’t vote-rigging or Israel or the Israel lobby (aka “the Jews”) who lost Massie his election, and it wasn’t really his positions on the issues.

Massie lost his primary because MAGA voters trust President Trump, who told them that Massie is a bad person and terrible congressman.

Negative campaigning works well because it destroys trust.

MAGA has seen their hero, Donald Trump, cheated and shot. Trump enthusiasts will walk barefoot over burning coals for him. For most MAGA folk, a contest of trust between Trump and Massie was not a contest at all.

Trust is so important because the public has little understanding of many specific facts. Did Trump’s big Beautiful Bill add to the national debt? Is Trump trying to cut spending? Is it necessary to prevent Iran from building nuclear weapons? Is Massie against all foreign aid, against aid to Isreal only, and/or is he antisemitic? Is the Iran War constitutional? What will happen if the war becomes prolonged? Is there really anything more to see in the Epstein files?

Are voters even asking themselves these questions?

It is perfectly rational for voters not to know the answers. Thirty-seven percent of Americans have less than $500 in the bank. Nearly half of all Americans say they don’t have enough money put away to cover even one month in lost income. The median financial reserve per household in the United States is only $8,000.



Huge numbers of our fellow citizens are struggling just to get by, pay bills, raise kids, look after elders etc. How are such people supposed to find the time to do public policy research?



Let’s say that between a full-time job and a part-time job, a civic-minded but very tired and distracted citizen decided to study the issues in the campaign between Massie and Trump (Massie was not really running against Gallrein). Where exactly does he or she go for unbiased information when all news has become propaganda?

In the end, voters must fall back on who they trust.

The Founding Fathers understood that the people would often lack specific information and that it was essential for them to elect trustworthy leaders.

In the Founder’s time, a typical citizen—probably a middle-class farmer—had access to very little reliable information. He knew what he heard from the church pulpit on Sundays, and once in a while he’d come across a newspaper or political pamphlet, which might contain a few scraps of accurate information. Otherwise, he looked to a more worldly neighbor he trusted to represent him in government. The Founding Fathers were the sorts of men he voted for.

In the 21st Century, our citizens’ information problem is quite different, but no less challenging. We are saturated with information via all forms of media. Little to none of our information sources make any attempt to be fair. It’s almost all spin and propaganda, all the time.

If we are to vote based on issues, then each citizen must devote hours to wonking-out on a huge range of public policy issues. Even then, we will end up being wrong about many questions. Many of us will be wrong most of the time.

From biotechnology to complex financial systems, to nuclear weapons, to rising artificial intelligence, to trillions of dollars in federal spending, health insurance and environmental concerns, all the issues we face today are extremely complex. Very few sources will explain anything to us fairly, should we have the time to investigate, which most of us don’t.

Trust in elected officials in our Information Age environment is therefore more essential than ever.

Paradoxically, the public has never distrusted its elected representative more. Public trust in Congress hovers around a lowly 20%.



Such is the crisis of democracy in the Information Age.

The public is not wrong to lack confidence in Congress. While the people are not necessarily knowledgeable on specific issues and policy details, they are—collectively and eventually—very wise. The public can absolutely be relied upon to understand the big issues that emerge over time.

For example, huge majorities of Americans, from both political parties and going back decades, do indeed care about the national debt. Polls show that a supermajority has long supported a balanced budget amendment to the US Constitution.

The problem is that the people can’t trust their own elected representatives to balance the books.

Voters know that their elected “leaders” are selfish and irresponsible, which is why they don’t trust them.

In politics, the usual way to destroy trust in a candidate is through expensive negative campaigns of character assassination, funded by powerful special interests. The attacks don’t have to be true.

It’s one reason most normal people—who might otherwise want to give back to their communities in public service—will never consider running for office. Instead, we get sociopaths who actually enjoy the character assassination game.

But what if people who are too busy for politics could elect a trusted neighbor? Their member of Congress could be a member of their own community, with a reputation—as opposed to a media-crafted image—within that community. Imagine if members of Congress were no more than one degree of separation from every person he or she is supposed to represent.



The idea of electing a trusted neighbor would bring us back to something closer to what the Founding Fathers intended. Ideally, representative democracy permits the people to select the most knowledgeable and civic-minded leaders. That ideal, today, is like a bad joke, but that’s because elections in large districts are about money and marketing, not personal relationships and reputations. Make districts small enough, and citizens can elect members of their own communities who they know and trust.

Natural and civic-minded leaders would step up, if the cost of running for office was not too high, and if serving in office could be emotionally, intellectually and even spiritually, satisfying. True public service is like that.

Those numerous and relatively trustworthy members of many communities, serving with no more than part-time pay (I suggest the minimum wage), would specialize by serving on a specific legislative committee. They would connect on the web with other committee members around the country and become specialists in one facet of public policy. Many would bring relevant professional expertise to the table. Vary many legislative committees of normal citizens would deep dive into every public problem, issue and challenge. As normal citizens—serving only out of patriotism—they might overcome mindless partisanship and interest-driven propaganda to implement reasonable solutions for the people they are elected to truly represent.

It doesn’t matter that the US House of Representatives would be enormous. In fact, the times we live in are so complex that we need very many groups of citizens to study everything. Massively expanded legislatures of normal people could provide unpreceded citizen oversight government. A huge US Congress—if it were comprised of everyday citizens and not professional politicians—would be a feature, not a bug.

People would be represented by neighbors they truly know and trust, and that alone would change everything.