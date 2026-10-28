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Mike Spinney's avatar
Mike Spinney
4h

Apathy is dangerous. It's more dangerous when mixed with greed and the factions you mention need only feed the greedy from the public trough to ensure apathy remains dominant, allowing politicians to operate in open contempt of the citizenry. A few incumbents may fall by the wayside here and there, but the apparatus remains intact.

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