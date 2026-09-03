Citizens Rising

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Spinney's avatar
Mike Spinney
2d

While I believe that the fascination with DSA will prove fleeting, and that the damage they do will be mostly localized in those places that have elected mayors or lean DSA in city hall (NYC, Seattle, Chicago), I don't think we'll see enough in Congress to influence policy in a meaningful way. However, the nation would do well to pay attention to how the likes of Mamdani govern and take their rhetoric seriously.

To your larger point, reasonable leaders should also sit up and realize that the best way to stop the DSA from gaining momentum is to govern better. Cease with economically reckless policies, withdraw from wars of choice overseas, and listen to what the citizens -- not the special interests -- want. Of course, that means that members of Congress will need to choose to relinquish their power and shut the door on well-heeled lobbyists, which means none of this will happen in my lifetime unless the change is forced upon Washington, D.C., from the outside.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Citizens Rising · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture