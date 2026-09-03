The election of the Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani as Mayor of New York City raises more than a few eyebrows.



Americans on the Left are quick to reassure that Mamdani is indeed a democratic socialist.



When pressed, American Democratic Socialists will reference the social democracy of the Nordic countries. We should hope that is what they really want, but so far, the rhetoric and the policies don’t look much like the Nordic model.

If only they would focus on democracy first and socialism second.



Karl Marx famously called for a “dictatorship of the proletariat,” following a communist revolution. Eventually, according to Marx, a workers’ paradise would emerge.

Lenin tried to put Marxism into practice. His dictatorship was to be led by a “vanguard” of the proletariat. Marxism-Leninism was applied across the world, from the Russia to China, Indochina, Latin America and to a lesser extent, Africa. It did not go as advertised. Millions and millions of human beings were murdered and starved to death. No political movement in history ended up killing so many people or has caused so much misery.

Since the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was the nation that birthed this 20th century nightmare, it’s perfectly reasonable that the “socialist” label might cause some anxiety.

Certain members of the Democratic Party have long seemed at least somewhat sympathetic to Marxism in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Bernie Sanders and other fellow travelers like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, while sometimes offering up fleetingly criticism about the lack of human rights in these countries, praise the free healthcare and literacy programs.

How different is this really from praising Hitler for his autobahns or Mussolini for making the trains run on time?



New York Congressman Jose Serrano was blatant in his admiration for Hugo Chavez. He eulogized the Venezuelan socialist strongman:

Hugo Chavez was a leader that understood the needs of the poor. He was committed to empowering the powerless. RIP Mr. President.

Chavez was a corrupt dictator who turned a relatively prosperous developing nation into a hellhole for the Venezuelan people.

New York Mayor Mamdani is on record for favoring the abolishment of the police, prisons, and border enforcement.

Nothing here is reminiscent of the Nordic model of social democracy. You won’t find such crazy talk coming out of the mouths of Scandinavian politicians.

Mamdani has endorsed Darializa Avila for the US Congress, a candidate who has disparaged inter-racial marriages and describes the American flag as something appropriate with which to wipe the dirt from her hands.

With Mamdani, a little antisemitic conspiracism often gets sprinkled in. He once said, “When the boot of the NYPD is on your neck, it’s been laced by the IDF (Israeli Defense Force).”

Huh?

No one has called out the extremism of the Democratic Socialists better than comedian Bill Maher. He does it in their own words.

The extremism should not surprise us. It’s what happens when democratic systems fail. (Extremism is certainly rising on the American Right, also.)

Mamdani’s mayor’s office is now busily planning city-owned grocery stories. It’s something one would expect in Cold War Poland, not say, today’s Copenhagen.

Nordic cities utilize food co-ops extensively. These are highly democratic institutions. Why not encourage the expansion of co-ops in New York, which currently has almost none? Isn’t that what a democratic socialist would do?

America’s Democratic Socialists insist that they favor the Nordic model of “socialism,” but—as the above examples illustrate— their words and actions often look more like Marxism than Nordic social democracy, which is troubling.

If America’s Social Democrats really do believe in democracy, they should focus on some specific language on the Social Democrats of America website where it says:

At the root of our socialism is a profound commitment to democracy, as means and end.

If America’s Democratic Socialists are truly committed to the Nordic model of democracy, they could begin by pointing to the key difference between American representative democracy and the democracy practiced in the Nordic countries:

The telling data is in the far-right column. The national assemblies of the Nordic countries are much more democratic than those in the USA.

Poor popular representation in the United States compared to Nordic nations goes all the way down to the city level.

In New York City, each city councilor allegedly represents 167,000 city residents, a number so big that it’s scarcely representation at all.

But Mayor Mamdani is silent on New York City’s glaring lack of genuine democracy.

Nordic countries are often praised for their high quality of life (despite their long dark winters). What if the true reason for that high quality of life in Scandinavia stems from their democracy more than their socialism?

Or, more axiomatically, what if socialism requires a high level of democracy to function at all effectively?

It should be obvious that if government is going to be entrusted with great power and resources, then that government must be overseen closely by the people. In the Nordic countries, their socialism flows out of their democracy. It is not imposed from above.



As a result, Nordic nations retain capitalistic practices that, while anathema to some on the Left, help secure the prosperity of these countries.

Each retains an entrepreneurial business climate, which allows their economies to grow.

Sweden, unlike any other nation in the West, followed best scientific practices during Covid19. Sweden also provides maximum school choice for students, including the choice of religious schools through a voucher system. Such policies are the fruitful products of strong democracy, free from special interests and ideology.



One might reasonably disagree with the Nordic model and prefer a smaller government sector. But unlike Marxism, there is nothing to fear from the sort of socialism that exists in the Scandinavian countries.

If the people are truly in charge, all will be well, ultimately.

Conversely, allowing a relative few to monopolize power is an invitation to inefficiency, corruption and tyranny. The lessons of history should be clear enough.

As our political system self-evidently fails, extremism of all kinds becomes more enticing.

The real problem, however, is that the people have mostly lost control of their own governments. The answer is to put the people actually in charge.

While it would be wonderful to be wrong, the emerging leadership in New York City doesn’t appear much interested in actual democracy. But their supporters likely are.

New York City’s true leaders— including ones sympathetic to social democracy of the sort practiced by the Nordic countries—could unite America’s greatest city, rather than dividing it. They could launch a campaign to make America’s greatest city truly democratic.

How refreshing that would be.

(This is the first in a series on proposing much more democracy for the people of New York City. Next, we will review New York’s top-down political structures)